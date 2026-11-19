The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s two councillors could give the ANC a majority by the narrowest margin to lead the 13-seat council. A deal with the three-seat Siyancuma Independent Forum (SIF) would be enough to take it to eight. The ANC could also get there by winning over two of the three parties with one seat each, the Freedom Front Plus, Patriotic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters.

The SIF has a path to power of its own. If it can get the DA and two of the single-seat parties behind it, that grouping would have seven of the council’s 13 seats.

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READ:Ballots and stamp stolen in security breach at KZN voting station

The revote settled the contest for Ward 3, where ANC candidate Johannes Bassie clinched the seat after his party took 49% of the ballots cast in the rerun.

Voters in the Bongani Community Hall district had to cast fresh ballots after the counting centre was stormed on November 5, the day after the 2026 local government elections. More than 100 ballots were destroyed before officials could tally them, holding up the release of Siyancuma’s results.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) used section 10 of the Municipal Electoral Act to call the rerun and only voters registered in the affected voting district, which forms part of Ward 3, were eligible to take part.

Northern Cape electoral officer Elkin Topkin said the revote count ended after midnight. The result remained provisional on Thursday morning as parties are given time to lodge objections.

“The IEC completed the count at the Bongani Community Hall just after 12 last night. This was the last outstanding results for the municipality. This is the provisional result at this stage, parties may lodge objections in the 48- hour window period,” he said.

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