The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Mpumalanga has demanded a minimum of 40% representation in municipal leadership positions amid growing discontent over the alleged sidelining of young politicians following the 2026 local government elections.

This week, ANCYL provincial secretary Thalente Ndebele revealed that members across all three regions of the province were aggrieved by recommendations submitted by ANC regional leaders for the appointment of mayors, speakers and chief whips.

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The controversy has prompted plans to picket outside the ANC’s provincial headquarters, January Che Masilela House, with the youth league’s provincial leadership intervening to seek an urgent audience with the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC).

“Our regional structures have raised serious concerns that young people are being overlooked in these recommendations. We take those concerns seriously,” said Ndebele.

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Young councillors demand their share

According to Ndebele, 164 young people contested wards on behalf of the ANC during the recent municipal elections, with 123 young councillors elected across Mpumalanga.

He said many more young activists contributed to the ANC’s electoral campaign through community mobilisation, door-to-door campaigns and other election-related responsibilities.

“Those who did the work of earning voters’ trust deserve a meaningful role in delivering on the commitments we made to them,” he said.

Ndebele linked the ANC’s declining electoral support in Mpumalanga to the need for organisational renewal, improved service delivery and greater accountability.

“We reject any deliberate effort to sideline capable young cadres or to recycle leadership at the expense of generational renewal.”

Youth league puts picket on hold

ANCYL provincial chairperson Bethuel Zunguza said five municipalities were identified, where officials slack all week, to the detriment of service delivery.

“That’s why we insist on including exuberant youth leaders in our municipality. We can’t afford a situation where CFOs [chief financial officers] only go to work when there is a finance committee meeting, which is what has been happening, according to information from community members. The officials must be held to account,” he said.

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The young lions demanded that the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) review recommendations from the three regional executive committees and ensure that young people constitute at least 40% of municipal troikas, mayoral committees and other strategic local government deployments.

They also called on former youth league leaders occupying positions of responsibility within the ANC to champion the representation of young people.

However, the organisation has asked its regional structures to put the proposed picket on hold pending engagements with the ANC provincial leadership.

“We have requested an urgent meeting with the PEC officials to present our concerns and seek a resolution,” added Ndebele.

He insisted that the principle of youth representation remained non-negotiable.

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