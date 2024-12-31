ANC’s ‘brighter future’ vision for South Africa in 2025

As the calendar flips to 2025, the ANC has rolled out a spirited call to action, inviting the nation to embark on a journey of unity and prosperity.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula also extended his warm wishes to the country in what he termed “a year of triumph and unity”.

“Through it all, you have stood firm, embodying the spirit of resilience and ubuntu that defines our great nation,” Mbalula said.

“The festive season is a time to reflect, recharge, and celebrate the bonds that bring us together as a people. Let’s use this opportunity to rest, reconnect, and renew our commitment to building a brighter future for all.”

Nation’s courage praised

In another New Year’s message brimming with optimism, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri extended heartfelt wishes to South Africans, urging them to reflect, recommit, and envision a brighter future.

Bhengu-Motsiri exclaimed: “We have the opportunity to paint a picture of unity, resilience, and progress. We have the opportunity to paint a picture of unity, resilience, and progress.”

Reflecting on 2024, Bhengu-Motsiri acknowledged the “profound challenges” that marked the year.

With a nod to the everyday struggles of South Africans grappling with the cost of living, unemployment, and global economic pressures, she praised the nation’s “extraordinary courage and determination”.

“It hasn’t been easy, but the sacrifices and unyielding spirit of our people have been nothing short of inspiring.”

As 2025 unfolds, the ANC is rallying the public to embrace the enduring values of “unity, solidarity, and collective action”.

Bhengu-Motsiri emphasised that social cohesion is the cornerstone of a prosperous society.

She said: “We urge all communities to strengthen ties and bridge divides. Together, we can overcome any obstacle in our path towards a just and equitable society.”

Commitment to eradicate poverty

Bhengu-Motsiri reaffirmed the ANC’s dedication to tackling South Africa’s most pressing issues.

“Our mandate is crystal clear. We are committed to eradicating poverty, creating jobs, and fostering inclusive economic growth. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

In her message, Bhengu-Motsiri promised intensified efforts in service delivery and pledged to address challenges head-on.

She emphasised the ANC’s focus on creating opportunities for all, especially the vulnerable, asserting: “Everyone deserves a fair shot at success.

“This is our moment to unite and turn our dreams into reality. Let’s make 2025 the year we write a new chapter in our nation’s history — one of hope, unity, and progress.”

