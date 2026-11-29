The ANC wants its coalition partners to share political credit for service delivery; recognise the infrastructure projects they inherit and give 48 hours’ notice before publicly challenging agreed coalition positions.

The party wants incoming municipal governments to acknowledge national government’s contribution to local infrastructure development.

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It spells out these conditions in its 20-page Municipal Co-operation Accord, dated November 24, which sets out its proposed terms for governing hung municipalities until 2031.

“None of us may claim ownership of the coalition, or of a department, office or programme over which our office-bearer presides,” the accord states. The ANC also requires parties to embrace “collective, multi-party ownership of the plans, programmes and successes of the municipality’s departments”.

Before signing the accord, parties must compile a register of infrastructure that administrations built in the past five years, projects under construction and projects for which municipalities have funding.

The document identifies national government interventions that coalition partners must account for, citing a report to the ANC national executive committee last Monday.

These include the presidential intervention in eThekwini and bulk water schemes. In Emfuleni, the accord demands an undertaking that “the administration of nationally funded work is not placed with a party that did not intervene on it”.

Parties retain the freedom to communicate their own policies but must give the Co-operation Council 48 hours’ written notice “before speaking publicly on a matter on which this Accord contains a commitment”.

The requirement also applies to parties that support a coalition government without taking executive positions. They need not seek permission to speak.

In return, the government can count on its votes for budgets, tariffs and development plans, and against most motions of no confidence.

Even when dispute-resolution procedures fail to produce agreement on a budget measure, the supporting party must “abstain and not vote against”.

The accord also gives parties that concede the mayoralty opportunities to occupy other centres of political authority.

Neither the chairperson nor deputy chairperson of the joint caucus may belong to the mayor’s party. “Where we so agree, the office of chairperson rotates annually between the two largest caucuses in the coalition.”

The document gives each party one voice in the Co-operation Council, regardless of its electoral strength.