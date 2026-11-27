The newly-formed coalition partnership between the ANC and the umKhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has delivered the first mayor of a metro municipality for Jacob Zuma’s breakaway party.

In return, the ANC’s Thabani Nyawose has been elected Speaker of the eThekwini Metro Council, despite a last-minute offer to the former liberation movement by the DA. MKP’s Mxolisi Phakathi was elected mayor with 139 votes, the same number garnered by Nyawose for the Speaker position.

The DA’s Zamani Khuzwayo lost the Speaker the race, securing only 73 votes, whilst the DA’s Hanief Hoosen lost to Phakathi with only 75 votes.

The other parties in the new governing coalition partnership include ActionSA and the EFF.

In his acceptance speech, Nyawose committed to being a speaker for all councillors, including those who did not vote for him, saying stability would be the cornerstone of his leadership.

ANC chooses MKP over DA

“I accept the responsibility of serving as Speaker of eThekwini with gratitude. I would like to thank the council members for the confidence you have shown in me,” said Nyawose.

“As speaker, my commitment is to preside over a stable council. I undertake to discharge this responsibility fairly and impartially while protecting the integrity and dignity of the institution.

“We will respect each other’s right to be represented in council. Political differences are part of democracy, but they must never prevent this council from doing the work that people elected us to do.”

The growing relationship between the ANC and MKP comes after a desperate attempt by the DA to offer the ANC the mayoralty if it aligned with the DA and the IFP instead.

Earlier in the day, the DA’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, Dean McPherson, wrote to his ANC counterpart, Mike Mabuyakhulu, proposing an arrangement that would keep the MKP out of power, similar to the dynamics of the provincial government.

KZN provincial government at risk

“We are deeply committed to the residents of our city and their well-being. We believe they deserve a strong and stable government led by leaders who place their needs first; a government that is committed to ensuring that the Bill of Rights and the Constitution are upheld without question,” reads McPherson’s letter to Mabuyakhulu.

“It is quite clear that there are a number of parties that do not subscribe to these values, and there are other parties that do. Despite our differences, the DA, ANC and IFP do subscribe to these ideals.

“The DA has always positioned itself as a party of reason and compromise, especially in a coalition environment. Understanding that these values need to be reflected in the eThekwini Municipality, the DA has taken the decision to offer the position of mayor to the ANC, with the DA accepting the position of deputy mayor and the IFP occupying the position of speaker. The DA will take the position of chief whip.”

The ANC, however, rejected the proposal and proceeded with the election of Nyawose as speaker, with the support of the MKP.

As part of its agreement with the ANC, the MKP has reportedly been offered the positions of mayor and deputy mayor.

It is not immediately clear whether the partnership between the ANC and MKP in eThekwini will extend to the provincial government, where the DA, IFP and ANC currently govern through the government of provincial unity.