Another EFF leader jumps ship, follows Shivambu to MK

Since former deputy president Floyd Shivambu resigned last week, the EFF has lost another key figure to uMkhonto WeSizwe.

Sizwe Nkosi, the deputy branch secretary for the Chief Albert Luthuli sub-region of Mpumalanga, made the decision not to renew his membership in the red berets after receiving notification from the secretary’s office that it was about to expire.

Along with his immediate resignation, Nkosi also gave up his leadership roles in the EFF.

“I am voluntarily joining the MK [uMkhonto weSizwe] and will continue to uphold a militant and radical stance in my political endeavours,” Nkosi wrote in a letter addressed to EFF ward chairperson Sbongile Mbatha.

“I appreciate the opportunities I have had to serve and work alongside you all.”

Shivambu and parliamentarian Jimmy Manyi, two of the EFF’s leading figures, submitted resignation letters to the party last week.

Shivambu stated in his letter of resignation that he was not encouraging EFF members to leave the party.

He emphasised that political choices should not be seen as personal grudges.

Resignation is not a vote of no confidence

“My sincere plea is that in its reflection of the decision I have taken, the organisation should also avoid slander and mischaracterisation of an otherwise revolutionary and disciplined decision to not renew the membership and request to be released from other functions I am deployed to,” said Shivambu.

“I believe the aspirations and vision contained in the organisational redesign document of the EFF can still be achieved.

“My non-renewal of membership in the EFF is not a vote of no confidence in the organisation, but a revolutionary act that will allow progressive forces to unite and work towards the agenda for progressive and revolutionary change.”

Shivambu said he always stood firm for revolutionary decisions, discipline, and practice.

Aside from switching parties, he declared he would not give up on the current generation’s cause of economic liberation and genuine freedom.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content