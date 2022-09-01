Another question-and-answer session scheduled for Ramaphosa

The National Assembly programming committee has agreed to schedule another session for President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer questions about the controversial theft at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

The latest developments stem from mounting pressure from opposition parties calling for the president to take the nation into his confidence.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa took his seat [virtually] in the National Assembly during a hybrid plenary for oral reply to questions by the MPs. He was subjected to six questions covering matters of national and international importance including illegal immigration and gender-based violence.

One question that stood out was about the Phala Phala farm scandal.

However, Ramaphosa failed to answer questions on the allegations of foreign currency stolen from his farm, telling the MPs that the most appropriate response would be to allow the law to take its course.

This despite having promised that he would answer any question posed to him by the MPs.

In his defence, the president said he was willing to answer the questions, but said the law-enforcement authorities assigned to investigate the incident have requested him to only disclose the details of the “farmgate” scandal after the investigations have been completed.

On Wednesday, he denied hiding behind investigation processes to avoid accountability.

The Presidency said in a statement that Ramaphosa had actually answered the question on Phala Phala theft. It said in a statement: “On a proper reading of the question, president Ramaphosa did, in fact, answer the question.

“The president responded that he stands ready to take the nation into his confidence and that he would do so through the due legal and parliamentary processes.

“He indicated that he has responded, and will continue to respond, to all the questions that have been put to him by the relevant authorities. He also indicated that he would cooperate with, and be fully accountable to, the Section 89 process that parliament has initiated.

“It is clear from the president’s reply that he considers it prudent to account on this matter through the due processes. This is consistent with what the president has said from the outset that there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct that have been made against him, and that he will provide any information that the relevant authorities require.”

This is a developing story…

