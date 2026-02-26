BREAKING | ANC bigwig Jongizizwe Dlabathi quits as Ekurhuleni MMC, party secretary

ANC Ekurhuleni’s heavyweight Jongizizwe Dlabathi has resigned as the party’s regional secretary and as a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC).

In a carefully worded resignation letter circulated to top party officials and provincial bosses, Dlabathi confirmed he was stepping aside with immediate effect.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. It follows deep reflection and careful consideration. I believe stepping aside at this time is in the best interests of the organisation and will support its continued stability and focus.”

While Dlabathi did not spell out the exact reasons behind his sudden departure, insiders say the move comes at a delicate time for the ANC in the metro, which is currently governing as a minority administration, a balancing act that requires tight political discipline.

The seasoned political operator also struck a reflective tone, thanking the party for the opportunity to serve.

“I remain humbled by the trust placed in me to serve and to contribute my skills towards strengthening governance, service delivery and ethical leadership,” he said.

His resignation takes effect from February 27 2026, and he has asked for “time and space” as he bows out of frontline leadership.

Dlabathi’s exit leaves a gaping hole in one of the ANC’s most strategic regions in Gauteng. As regional secretary, he was the engine room of the organisation in Ekurhuleni and as an MMC of Finance, he basically held the role of the deputy mayor.

Meanwhile, the Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, has announced the appointment of the remaining three MMC’s effectively finalising his executive team.

The new executive members are Nkgopotse Nsizwa Mekgwe in the human settlements department and Siyabonga Mathews Moloi as the MMC of Community Services, while Dora Mlambo will be in charge of infrastructure and development in the metro.

In a statement, Xhakaza made it clear that the metro cannot afford instability.

“These appointments ensure that all portfolios are fully constituted and capable of delivering on the city’s mandate. We are committed to strengthening oversight, accelerating service delivery and ensuring accountability to residents,” he said.

He also threw his full weight behind the new appointees.

“I have full confidence in the appointed MMCs. They are expected to serve with diligence, integrity and an unwavering commitment to our people,” he added.

The ANC in the region was unable to persuade the EFF, ActionSA and DA to form a coalition which will see them run a minority government.

