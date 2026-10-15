Buti Manamela read the riot act: Friday deadline to explain Skills Fund CEO saga

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Education has instructed Higher Education and Training Minister, Buti Manamela to explain himself no later than Friday regarding this week’s ruling against him by the Labour Court.

This was over his directive for the readvertisement of the National Skills Fund’s chief executive post, despite there being a successful candidate recommended for appointment.

READ MORE: Buti Manamela suffers yet another court defeat over NSF chief appointment

Moreover, the committee wants Manamela to provide a detailed explanation of how the saga came to be, how it reached the courts as well as what will follow the court judgment, by next Wednesday.

The instructions were issued by portfolio committee chairperson, Tebogo Letsie after a member of the committee, the African National Congress (ANC)’s David Kgabo said the committee was entitled to an explanation beyond media headlines over the issue.

Kgabo said considering the latest developments, the explanation was necessary as soon as possible as the situation could negatively impact lawmakers’ mandate to hold members of the executive accountable for their actions in government.

Instruction to explain genesis of NSF saga

Letsie’s instructions over Manamela also apply to director-general Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, whose powers were usurped by Manamela – who ignored the recommended appointment of Dr Khathu Sirovha.

READ: Public Protector steps into feud over Manamela’s alleged overreach

The Labour Court ruled to interdict Manamela against issuing an instruction for the readvertisement of the NSF top job post pending the finalisation of Part B of the litigation seeking to review and set aside the non-appointment of Sirovha to the position, after being declared the sole successful candidate following a rigorous recruitment process.

“Indeed we have seen the court ruling and have received media enquiries actually pertaining to this issue.

“So minister and the DG, it would be appreciated if you could give us (the committee) a two-pager by this Friday making us understand as to what happened, and what is the way forward so that we are abled to respond from a position of information,” Letsie said.

“Then by next week Wednesday, you can give us a detailed report on what is it that happened, what were the issues, what did the court say and the way forward on the matter. That would really assist us to have an appreciation of where we are as a sector,” added the chairperson

Manamela, Sishi ‘cold war’

“Let me deviate a bit given the events that have been unfolding, it is rare that we have the minister (Manamela) and the DG (Sishi) appearing at the same time in the meeting, if you remember, it has been some time since this last happened,” said Kgabo.

It thus remains to be seen what kind of report Manamela and Sishi will provide to the committee given their longstanding cold war, subtly yet correctly noted by Kgabo during this week’s portfolio committee meeting.

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