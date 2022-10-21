Child rapist Jeffrey Donson re-elected as Kannaland mayor

The Kannaland municipality in the Western Cape has been handed over to convicted criminals after Nicky Valentyn was ousted through a motion of no confidence on Friday.

Jeffrey Donson, who served as mayor of the municipality and was also ousted through a motion of no confidence, has been re-elected to the mayorship.

Donson is a convicted child rapist. In 2008, he was found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2004 and was concomitantly charged with statutory rape. He was primarily sentenced to five years in prison.

The motion, which was tabled by the Independent Civic Organisation at a special council sitting in Calitzdorp, has also facilitated the return of Werner Meshoa to his job as deputy mayor of the municipality.

Meshoa is a convicted fraudster and a former teacher who was fired for sexual misconduct.

In a statement on Friday, Action Society condemned the re-elections, saying it will take action to have the disgraced duo removed from their positions.

Director of community safety, Ian Cameron, said it is outrageous that anyone would vote the two embattled cadres into leadership roles knowing their history.

“In January, Action Society welcomed the removal of Jeffrey Donson as Kannaland’s mayor after the council tabled a motion of no confidence against the convicted child rapist,” said Cameron.

“Donson, however, still held a position as ward councillor representing the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa in the Kannaland municipality.”

According to Cameron, Donson should have not been considered for the mayorship, noting that no convicted government official should be trusted to serve in public office.

“Action Society feels strongly that no government official with a conviction for child rape, or any criminal record for that matter, should serve in public office. The government cannot say it fights gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa whilst employing rapists.

“We believe that the only way to start curbing the scourge of GBVF in our country is if the justice system clamps down on perpetrators, and they get punished swiftly and harshly. But, unfortunately, the total opposite is currently happening. It seems like the convicted rapists are being rewarded for their behaviour.

“This is unacceptable, and we will be taking action to have them removed from their positions of power,” said Cameron.

