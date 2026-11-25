The Labour Court has proposed that leadership factions within the National Metalworkers’ union nullify all meetings and decisions that have been taken after the collapsed central committee in August.

At the centre of the dispute are two rival factions, one allegedly led by “suspended” Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim and the other by “dismissed” Mpumalanga regional chairperson Nkosinathi Makhanya.

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The court’s proposal comes amid a deepening leadership crisis in the union, which has been marked by disputes over the legitimacy of meetings, disciplinary action against senior office bearers, and competing claims over who has the authority to lead the organisation.

The central committee collapsed, as the leadership did not want Mpumalanga to participate following a complaint over how delegates from the Ehlanzeni structures were nominated ahead of the Mpumalanga regional congress, calling the status of the congress and its delegates into question.

Mpumalanga then approached the courts, seeking that they be included in the meetings. The court released a judgement on October 22, the eve of the reconvened central committee, which was then cancelled as the NOBs aimed to appeal the judgement.

Regional leaders decided the highest-decision-making meeting cannot be cancelled at the eleventh hour and continued with the central committee in the absence of the national office bearers (NOBs).

In this meeting, the regions resolved that NOBs had to be suspended and appointed a task coordinating team, which would be in acting positions with the aim of fast-tracking the outstanding regional congresses ahead of the national congress. The suspensions were effected by a special national executive committee.

In turn, the faction of the left was also suspended and later dismissed early this month – but neither of the factions has backed down from claiming leadership.

Makhanya approached the court, claiming that Jim and others were in contempt of court for not implementing the order that brings Mpumalanga back into the central committee.

The court was also to hear a matter brought by Kabelo Ramokhathali, Numsa Sedibeng regional secretary, who is also arguing that his dismissal was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The matters were combined, and the two factions were asked to go back to the drawing board and consider nullifying all decisions that had been taken after the August 27 collapsed central committee and come up with a way forward on how to handle the meetings onwards.

“It was proposed that we nullify everything, all those decisions, [that] we reconvene the central committee with its full delegation, including Mpumalanga and the central committee is allowed to take decisions in line with its constitution,” said Makhanya.

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