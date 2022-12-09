DA accused of factionalism and double standards ahead of vote

Drama has erupted in the DA-run Western Cape provincial government on the looming election of controversial Beverly Schafer as the speaker of the legislature.

Schafer, who currently serves as the deputy speaker, found herself in the middle of a storm when former speaker of the legislature, Masizole Mnqasela, instituted investigations against her.

The investigations have since revealed that Schafer had been using a BMW X5 despite the provincial government having procured an Audi Q5 for her on a long lease.

Mnqasela was expelled by the DA in November, in a long-standing hostile relationship he had with his former party over allegations of misconduct.

On Thursday, ActionSA entered the fray, pointing out that Mnqasela had initiated investigations against Schafer over fruitless and wasteful expenditure regarding the use of the BMW X5, instead of the Audi Q5.

However, nothing was done by the DA to remedy the situation, despite a forensic investigation report by the state attorney.

ActionSA Western Cape provincial chairperson, Michelle Wasserman, said Schafer is the presumptive DA candidate for the position of speaker in the provincial legislature.

“As to why the DA has failed to take similar action against Schafer, as they did against Mnqasela, is a matter for the DA to clarify,” Wasserman said.

“The state attorney’s report makes findings against Schafer, that she had used a BMW X5 vehicle despite the fact that the Western Cape provincial parliament had procured an Audi Q5 on a long lease as the official vehicle for the deputy speaker.

“Ms Schafer continued to use the BMW X5 notwithstanding that it was an additional cost to the provincial parliament, which also had to pay for the monthly hire of the Audi Q5 at the same time. The provincial parliament was effectively paying for two vehicles for her from July 1 2019 to December 6 2019.”

Sunday World reported in October that there was a turf war raging between Mnqasela and Schafer. We further reported about the investigation report by advocate Mukesh Vassen into whether fruitless and wasteful expenditure were incurred by the provincial parliament.

The state attorney recommended that Mnqasela submit a complaint about Schafer to the conduct committee, and that the fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred be recovered from Schafer. However, instead of acting on the instructions of the state attorney, the DA decided fire Mnqasela.

Wesserman said: “It is noteworthy that despite the serious findings made by the office of the state attorney of misconduct and the lack of credibility, the DA did not bring a motion of no confidence to remove Ms Schafer from her position as deputy speaker.

“This failure is, at best, evidence of factionalism and double standards within the DA, and will undoubtedly be perceived as racist by the people of South Africa and of the Western Cape when juxtaposed with the Masizole Mnqasela matter.

“Instead, the DA is likely to propose Ms Schafer as its candidate for speaker of the Western Cape provincial legislature. This is unacceptable, especially for a position which is essential to ensure that the executive is held to account for its performance and conduct – something unlikely if the candidate has been politically shielded from accountability.

“Unfortunately, the DA is likely to use its majority to railroad Schafer’s election as speaker in a legislature that has proven ineffective in shining a light on the failures of the DA in the Western Cape.”

