DA congress kicks off with condemnation of farm killings

The DA interim chairperson Ivan Meyer used the opening of the party’s elective congress to condemn farm killings.

Meyer, who is contesting to become the next chairperson, said attacks on farmers compromised food security in the country.

“Our farmers, farm workers and agriproducers are daily under attack. This compromises our food security and human dignity in South Africa. It must stop. And it must stop now,” he said.

“Wherever you are please rise in support of farmers, farm workers, and indeed every South African who is a victim of crime in our nation. Let us stand united to say enough is enough,” he added.

A DA assessement after the 2019 general elections had found that the party was losing support in its traditional bases including the Afrikaner community, which boosts large numbers of farmers.

Over 2000 delegates from the length and the breath of the country are meeting virtually to elect the new leader of the DA to succeed Mmusi Maimane, who resigned last October.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen and KwaZulu Natal MP and former youth leader, Mbali Ntuli, are going head-to-head for the coveted position of party leader. Elections for party leader were being conducted today and would be announced tomorrow.

A close contest is expected between former DA leader Helen Zille and the party’s Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty for the position of federal council chairperson, which will be voted for tomorrow during a meeting of the federal council.

All eyes will also be the party’s policy resolutions on race. The party’s policy conference had decided to drop race as a factor in determining policy.

Author



George Matlala