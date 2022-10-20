DA pins hopes on Imran Keeka as new chief whip in legislature

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has appointed its spokesperson on education, Dr Imran Keeka, as the new chief whip in the provincial legislature effective immediately.

Confirming the appointment on Thursday, DA provincial leader Francios Rodgers said the party has faith in Keeka because of his work ethic and determination. He added that the DA is confident Keeka will deliver in his new position.

“The DA has no doubt that Dr Keeka, with his hands-on approach, strong work ethic and determination, will make an excellent whip. We look forward to his continued contribution to our caucus, as we strive to ensure that the lives of KwaZulu-Natal people are improved,” said Rodgers.

Keeka has vast political experience ranging from being a PR councillor to representing his party in standing committees in the National Assembly.

“Dr Keeka comes to this important new role with a very solid background in politics. He is the DA constituency head of Amajuba and also holds a post-graduate qualification in public policy and African studies.

“He also served as a Newcastle DA PR councillor between 2011 and 2014, and then as chairperson of the Amajuba constituency from 2012 until 2014. He is a member of the DA KZN provincial executive committee and the DA federal council,” shared Rodger.

He explained further: “In 2014, Dr Keeka joined the DA KZN legislature caucus, taking up the health portfolio. During his time on this portfolio, he was instrumental in exposing KZN’s oncology crisis, amongst numerous other critical health issues plaguing the people of our province.”

Before his appointment as the chief whip in the legislature, Keeka was serving as the party’s provincial spokesperson on education, a position he has been holding since 2019.

Rodgers described him as a driving force for the team responsible for the portfolio in the province. “His tenacity has ensured that the political leadership and officials are kept on their toes. Dr Keeka has also served on the province’s public participation and quality of life standing committees.”

He succeeds Zwakele Mncwango, who was appointed as KwaZulu-Natal chairperson for ActionSA, after he resigned as the DA’s chief whip a fortnight ago.

Mncwango told the media this week that he would not speak about the DA, saying his immediate focus is to grow ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal. This despite having said, according to the DA, that he will remain a member of the opposition party after his resignation from the legislature.

