DA to lay charges against Knysna municipality, City of Tshwane

The DA plans to lay charges against corrupt leaders, South Africa’s official opposition party said in a series of statements on Monday.

Following the party’s victory against cadre deployment and corruption at the Western Cape High Court last week, where it sought to halt the payment of salaries to seven politicians, the DA has resolved to open a criminal case against political bigwigs at the Knysna municipality.

Dion George, DA constituency head in Knysna, said on Sunday: “The DA will be laying charges of fraud and perjury against political office bearers of the Knysna municipality. This follows the DA’s victory for democracy against cadre deployment and corruption in the Western Cape High Court last week.

“Judge Henny was scathing in his remarks on how an attempt was made to ‘commit fraud on the court’ by deponents who lied in their affidavits submitted to the court.”

The DA was booted out of power in Knysna in August following a motion of no confidence which facilitated the removal of then mayor, deputy mayor, speaker, and chief whip.

The motion was brought by the Patriotic Alliance (PA) after a fallout with the DA. It was reported at the time that PA leader Gayton McKenzie instructed councillors to resign from their posts and withdraw from the coalition between the DA and PA.

Power has now been returned to the ANC, which governs with the EFF and Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners.

In September, the DA approached the court after a special sitting where the council approved the creation of various support roles for political office bearers. George said the DA will not sit back and watch the coalition-led municipality crumble because of corruption.

“The DA will not stand by while the ANC/Patriotic Alliance/PBI/EFF coalition of corruption attempts to capture our town and steal hardworking ratepayers’ money to fund jobs for their political cronies,” he said.

The sedulous party said on Monday that it will also be laying charges with the Special Investigating Unit on allegations of fraud and corruption in the City of Tshwane. It is alleged that the city has been involved in corrupt dealings relating to the purchase of properties.

“Councillor Siobhan Muller has been working through the systems and structures available to her in council on alleged fraudulent and corrupt activities relating to the purchase of properties by the city since 2017.

“In terms of section 34 of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004, the DA has a duty to report such cases to the Special Investigating Unit for investigation,” said Crezane Bosch, DA spokesperson for community safety.

