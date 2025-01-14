‘Delayed matric results cause chaos at tertiary institutions’

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) has criticised the Department of Basic Education for the delayed release of matric results, citing that this created chaos for students planning to further their studies.

According to MKP, the delay disrupts the students’ plans. It also causes challenges for universities and colleges as they try to manage admissions and registrations.

Nhlamulo Ndhlela, MK Party spokesperson, highlighted the gap between the number of learners completing matric and the space available at tertiary institutions.

Discrepancy between pass rates and available tertiary spaces

While around 800, 000 learners sat for their matric exams, only 200, 000 spaces are available at tertiary institutions. This creates further difficulties for students planning their futures.

This, according to Ndhlela, meant that the largest number of excluded learners would now need to fight for space in the job market. And the job market is also burdened by youth unemployment.

“This situation is worsened by systematic poverty and inequality. And it has caused thousands of learners to drop out before reaching matric. The government’s celebration of matric pass rates ignores these drop-out rates. It paints a misleading picture of the true state of education. Accurate and transparent reporting is urgently needed.

Criticised DA’s stance on Bela Act

“We are dismayed by the DA’s failure to address systemic issues in its role in the coalition government. Despite its rhetoric about international standards and governance, the DA obstructed transformative legislation like the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill. This exposed its indifference to systemic inequality and preference for protecting privilege,” said Ndhlela.

He said the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), an ANC ally, has prioritised political loyalty over learners’ needs.

Sadtu blasted for neglecting critical reforms

Ndhlela claims that the union has neglected critical reforms that would benefit both educators and students. These include addressing poor working conditions and high teacher-to-pupil ratios.

“MK Party demands restoration of earlier matric result release dates, expansion of tertiary spaces to meet the growing demand, accurate reporting of drop-out rates and education outcomes, and accountability from all stakeholders responsible for systematic inefficiencies, including the DA and Sadtu,” said Ndhlela.

