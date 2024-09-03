Did the EFF, MK disclose full amounts of donations?

ActionSA alleges that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) did not fully disclose their party donations to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The party has lodged a complaint with the IEC demanding a thorough investigation into the disclosure of the donations received by the two parties.

The IEC demands that all parties disclose any donations above R100 000, noting that this was cumulative. All donations, whether in cash or kind, from the same entity exceeding this amount should be declared.

Donations above R15-million from a single donor cannot be accepted. According to the IEC, parties also cannot accept donations from foreign governments and agencies. With the exception of training and policy development, from any government portfolio or state-owned entity.

‘EFF disclosed R3,5m, but spent almost R100m on campaign events’

The EFF had disclosed R515, 313 in-kind donation from MTN. They received mobile data, sim cards, minutes and routers for electioneering purposes.

The newly formed MK Party only disclosed monetary donation from the South African Policy Education Initiative.

Michael Beaumont, ActionSA national chairperson, disagreed. He said the declared donations by the two parties did not substantiate their campaigns.

Beaumont said the IEC needed to attend to the matter. It must fully investigate how they afforded their campaigns instead of waiting for the parties to self-incriminate.

He insisted that the IEC should immediately investigate once the disclosed donations do not match the election campaign.

“In the case of the EFF, R3.5-million was disclosed since the start of the 2022/2023 financial year. This in the context of an election in which the EFF is estimated to have spent over R100-million on stadium events alone.

Speculation of MK Party foreign funding

“Perhaps even more absurd are the disclosures by the MK Party. Since its registration, it managed disclosures of less that R400,000. This in the context of an election in which it emerged as one of the most well-funded political parties. Also with speculation of foreign funding,” said Beaumont.

He said ActionSA will not leave the matter hanging. It will pursue the IEC until they receive outcomes of the investigation into the funding of the EFF and MK Party.

