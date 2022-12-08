Dina Boluarte becomes Peru’s first female president

Dina Boluarte has been sworn in as the president of Peru after the impeachment of Pedro Castillo.

Boluarte, who served as the vice-president from 2021 to 2022, is Peru’s sixth president in a period of five years. The 60-year-old faces a steep glass cliff as she has just become the country’s first female president succeeding Castillo, who was arrested after a failed coup attempt against congress.

According to media reports, Castillo was ousted through a motion of no confidence which passed with a majority of 101 votes. Only six votes were tendered against his removal and 10 were abstentions. The motion is the third one since his term started in July 2021.

Sunday World understands that a few hours before he was ousted, Castillo announced the dissolution of congress, however, his attempt was denounced, and he was removed from office. Several of his ministers also resigned.

Castillo was later detained by the police while on his way to the Mexican embassy in Lima, the capital of Peru. It was reported that he was arrested for being rebellious and trying to “break a constitutional order”.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrand, reacted: “Mexico regrets the latest events in Peru and wishes respect for democracy and human rights for the good of that endearing sister nation.

