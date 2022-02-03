EFF and IFP pact hangs in the balance as NFP wins two wards in KwaNongoma Municipality

Johannesburg – The National Freedom Party is now in pole position to clinch the Nongoma local municipality after winning two wards in the by-elections held on Tuesday.

The council in the heartland of KwaZulu-Natal is currently under the governance of the IFP and EFF pact.

The political developments mean that Both the ANC and NFP as coalition partners have 23 seats out of 45 council seats allocated for the Nongoma municipal council.

“Clearly, there will be changes. We are already engaging NAPF which has one seat, for its deciding vote when a meeting is convened. The indications are that the NFP is in pole position to take over the running of the council. We are now gunning for Zululand District Municipality,” said NFP secretary Canaan Mdletshe after the election victory.

He added that the IFP splinter party which regained lost ground during last year’s municipal elections were grateful for the support and confidence shown by electorates.

“We are humbled by the confidence demonstrated by the people of Nongoma. This is indeed the best present for our President whose birthday was on Tuesday,” added Mdletshe.

At Wednesday’s by-elections, the NFP retained ward 17 which became vacant following the killing of its council candidate Dumisani Qwabe leading up to the 2021 local government elections. The party founded by the late Zanele kaMagwaza Msibi also snatched ward 20 from its fierce rival the IFP.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author