Elections 2026 | Mkhwebane’s early ballot examines MK Party’s local ambitions

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is two days ahead of most South Africans at the ballot box, but her MK Party still has a long political road to travel in Mpumalanga.

The party’s provincial leader has arranged to exercise her democratic right through a special vote on Monday, November 2, at Ematjeni Higher Primary School in Thembisile Hani Local Municipality.

Her planned ballot in Ward 28 offers a striking contrast between her turbulent political history and the ordinary municipal services she now wants voters to prioritise.

For a politician whose career has been dominated by constitutional battles, parliamentary impeachment and bitter party disputes, the latest contest is about considerably less glamorous matters.

Flushing toilets. Clean drinking water. Reliable electricity. Streets free from sewage and illegal dumping.

And, above all, municipal accountability.

“Exercising your right to vote in these local government elections is essential,” Mkhwebane told Sunday World.

“Voting means casting your ballot on 4 November to choose leaders who deliver services such as clean drinking water, electricity, flushing toilets, no sewage spillages, no dumping, enforcement of bylaws and fighting corruption.”

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Her appeal comes as the MK Party attempts to establish a meaningful presence in municipalities historically dominated by the ANC.

But the former public protector faces an electoral paradox.

She is encouraging voters to change municipal leadership while confirming that her party has no designated mayoral candidates outside South Africa’s eight metropolitan municipalities.

“MKP does not have any mayoral candidates besides those in the eight metropolitan municipalities,” she said.

That does not prevent the party from contesting council seats in other municipalities or participating in subsequent mayoral elections.

It does, however, mean the party enters the contest without an individually designated mayoral contender in Thembisile Hani.

A municipality with an ANC majority

Thembisile Hani presents a formidable challenge for any party seeking to dislodge the ANC.

In the 2021 municipal elections, the governing party secured 40 of the council’s 64 seats, retaining an outright majority.

The EFF emerged as the official opposition with 12 seats, followed by the DA with four.

The African Independent People’s Organisation secured three seats, while smaller parties and independents shared the remainder.

The ANC obtained 62.68% of the proportional representation vote, compared with the EFF’s 19.47% and the DA’s 5.87%.

Voter turnout on the proportional representation ballot was approximately 40.5%.

Those figures illustrate both the ANC’s dominance and the challenge of mobilising residents who stayed away from polling stations.

The MK Party did not contest the 2021 municipal elections because it had not yet been established.

Its emergence has since complicated the political landscape.

During June 2025 by-elections in Thembisile Hani, the MK Party overtook the EFF to finish second in two ANC-held wards.

In Ward 18, the ANC retained its seat with 73.46%, while the MK Party received 15.28% and the EFF 8.98%.

In Ward 31, the ANC secured 69.85%, followed by the MK Party with 15.92% and the EFF with 10.87%.

The results suggested that the new party could challenge the EFF for opposition support, although the ANC remained comfortably ahead.

For Mkhwebane, the figures offer both encouragement and a warning.

The MK Party can attract voters, but translating that support into municipal power remains a considerably greater challenge.

From impeachment to political reinvention

Mkhwebane’s political journey has been anything but conventional.

She was removed as public protector in September 2023 after Parliament adopted the findings of a Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The inquiry found misconduct and incompetence, bringing an acrimonious end to her tenure at one of South Africa’s most important constitutional institutions.

She subsequently joined the EFF, entering Parliament under Julius Malema’s political banner following the 2024 elections.

But that political relationship proved short-lived.

In October 2024, she resigned from the EFF before emerging as the MK Party’s provincial leader in Mpumalanga.

Her arrival triggered another chapter of political confrontation.

The MK Party became embroiled in a bitter leadership dispute involving Mkhwebane and former provincial leader Mary Phadi.

The conflict divided party structures and generated competing claims to political authority.

In July 2025, the Mbombela High Court upheld Phadi’s expulsion from the party, clearing the way for Mkhwebane to consolidate her position.

READ MORE: Busisiwe Mkhwebane wins big as court declares Mary Phadi no longer MKP member

But the internal battles did not disappear.

Sunday World subsequently reported on another confrontation involving a provincial secretary and a dispute over the return of a party laptop.

The controversy illustrated how organisational struggles continued to trouble a party seeking to present itself as a credible alternative to the ANC.

READ MORE: Mkhwebane threatened with ‘suspension’ over MKP laptop fight

The MK Party eventually deployed senior political figures to intervene in Mpumalanga’s troubled structures ahead of the municipal elections.

For Mkhwebane, Wednesday’s contest therefore tests more than the party’s popularity.

It also tests whether an organisation repeatedly consumed by internal disputes can persuade voters that it is capable of governing municipalities.

The price of staying away

Mkhwebane believes voter apathy allows poor governance to survive.

“Failure to vote lets others decide, perpetuating poor governance,” she said.

“For communities, it means accountability and empowerment. For MKP, it advances the people’s mandate of decolonisation and genuine local change.”

Her message is particularly relevant in Thembisile Hani, where the municipality faces the competing demands of service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and financial sustainability.

Municipal financial information for 2024/25 reflects operating revenue of approximately R1 billion against expenditure of R1.1 billion, producing a deficit of about R93.5 million.

Such figures underscore the financial pressures confronting whoever controls the council after the elections.

But the outcome will not be determined by Mkhwebane’s personal political history.

It will depend on whether residents believe the MK Party can offer practical solutions to the everyday problems she identifies.

Mkhwebane supplied voting district 54610141 and Ward 28 as her electoral registration details, identifying Ematjeni Higher Primary School as her voting station.

Her special-vote arrangement places her ballot ahead of Wednesday’s general polling.

But voting early does not guarantee political victory.

The former public protector has spent years confronting powerful institutions, political adversaries and rival factions within her own party.

Now she faces a different kind of judgment.

Not from Parliament, a courtroom or a political disciplinary committee.

From ordinary voters deciding who should deliver their water, collect their refuse and keep their toilets flushing.

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