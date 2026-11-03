Elections 2026 | MKP members in KZN implicated in election misconduct

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has raised the alarm over election-related misconduct by political party supporters, specifically implicating uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) supporters in attempts to disrupt election operations and gain unlawful access to facilities storing voting materials in KwaZulu-Natal.

The commission also reported arrests in separate incidents in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape involving the alleged destruction of electoral materials and impersonation of election officials.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo revealed the incidents while briefing at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand on Tuesday on the second day of special votes.

“This ranges from intimidation of officials, disruption of voting processes and tampering with election material,” Mamabolo said.

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MKP supporters accused of disrupting election operations

In KwaZulu-Natal, MKP supporters stormed the Dussenhoek Library satellite warehouse in eThekwini, where election materials were being stored. Public order police were called in to disperse the group and secure the officials and election materials.

“Fortunately, the group left peacefully after engagement with the South African Police Service,” Mamabolo said.

He said there had also been similar attempts by MKP supporters to gain unlawful entry into IEC election material storage facilities in Richmond, uMkhambathini and Pietermaritzburg.

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Arrests follow incidents in Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape

Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga, a candidate contesting Ward 30 at the Phake Rankaile voting district allegedly stormed a voting station and damaged electoral materials.

Mamabolo confirmed that the candidate had since been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

In the Eastern Cape, two people allegedly attempted to gain access to election materials kept at the Ngcobo police station by pretending to be IEC officials collecting materials for voting stations.

The pair failed to gain access to the materials after they were identified as members of the eNgcobo Yethu Civic Organisation, according to Mamabolo.

One of the alleged impersonators was a proportional representation councillor candidate for the organisation and had since been arrested by police.

IEC vows legal action against offenders

The IEC condemned the incidents, saying political affiliation could not justify conduct that threatened the integrity of the electoral process.

“The above conduct cannot be justified nor allowed to impair the country’s electoral process,” Mamabolo said.

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He warned that the commission would pursue accountability against those implicated, including political parties.

“Therefore, the commission is taking the necessary legal steps to bring the identified individuals and political parties to account,” he said.

Mamabolo appealed to all contesting political parties and candidates to respect the Electoral Code of Conduct and refrain from engaging in prohibited conduct as prescribed by the Municipal Electoral Act.