Electoral Commission gazettes details of voting stations

Johannesburg – The Electoral Commission has gazetted and published the full list of addresses of the 23 151 voting stations.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commission announced that it has published routes, locations, and stopping times for all mobile voting stations.

The lists can be found here.

The Commission encouraged South Africans to identify and check the addresses of their voting stations to familiarise themselves with the schedule of the mobile voting stations.

“The Commission reminds all voters who have registered for special votes at home that they will be visited on 30th and 31st October,” The Commission said.

Voters who have not applied for home visits are advised to go and vote on 30 and 31 October between 8 am and 5 pm.

Local Government Elections will be held on 1 November 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has already declared November 1 as a public holiday to give all those going to cast their ballots an opportunity to do so.

Also read: Ramaphosa declares 1 November a holiday to allow South Africans to vote

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu