High court declares Phalatse the rightful mayor of Joburg

Dethroned Mpho Phalatse is the rightful mayor of the City of Johannesburg, according to the high court, which ruled that her removal from office was unlawful.

Phalatse appeared at the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday in a bid to contest her removal following a special council meeting in which she was ousted through a motion of no confidence in September.

After Colleen Makhubele was ordained as speaker of the council, she convened a special council meeting in which Phalatse’s fate was decided. The council, which voted in Phalatse’s absentia, then handed the reigns over to ANC’s Dada Morero.

However, Phalatse maintained that the meeting was convened in an irregular manner and disputed the election of Morero as the new mayor.

The sedulous mayor wanted the court to declare Makhubele’s notice to convene the meeting unlawful and invalid. According to Phalatse, the speaker did not follow the rules of council.

Phalatse argued that the council rules warrant those motions of no confidence be submitted 14 days prior to the meeting. It is still not clear how the mayorship will be returned back to its rightful holder.

This is a developing story…

🚨 DA wins court case against the ANC's illegal takeover in Johannesburg. The High Court has declared the removal of Mayor Mpho Phalatse unlawful. This is a victory for the Rule of Law. With 71% of promises delivered within 10 months, Dr Mpho will continue to focus on delivery. pic.twitter.com/agG9EjZWEy — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 25, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author