The ANC has taken its last resort coalition option with the DA in Limpopo after a failed move by the EFF, SACP and ActionSA to capture the province’s economic hub, Polokwane.

The party has instead decided to work with the DA in the majority of municipalities in the province and in others with Floyd Shivambu’s Afrika Mayibuye and the MK Party.

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The three parties tried to form a bloc to stop the ANC from holding a majority of positions in municipalities.

Another bone of contention was when the SACP tried but failed to rope the DA into their newly found pact.

This angered ANC provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe, according to sources close to the negotiations.

“He felt that the SACP could have just come to us and said that they want to be part of the agreement, but they chose to go behind our back.”

The SACP’s problems started in Polokwane, where the ANC was open to working with the communist party until it insisted forcefully that any deal must include the EFF.

The ANC rejected this, but the SACP went on to try their luck against the ANC in Lephalale when they nominated a DA candidate for mayor.

“And the DA refused, and then the communist party nominated their own person who was beaten 23-7,” said an insider close to the coalition negotiations.

Another informant forming part of the negotiating team said the ANC did not trust the EFF, especially in Limpopo.

It was apparently for this reason that the EFF was using the SACP as a front to squeeze into the coalition deals in the province.

“The ANC just does not trust the EFF in the province, and ActionSA in the province is just overzealous. It was only logical to work with DA,” said an ANC insider.

“The EFF were angry when they figured out that their alliance with so-called left forces was a non-factor, and that is why they decided to be chaotic in Lebowakgomo; they did not know what to do anymore.”

In an EFF internal podcast on Friday, EFF boss Julius Malema explained the conditions they had put to the ANC in 39 hung municipalities where an ANC-EFF partnership is enough to form government.

“Of the 39 municipalities that are hung, we and the ANC – if we come together, we take them decisively. So, we are saying to them, take 30 and give us nine.”

An ANC informant said there was “no one-size-fits-all”; hence, the DA was emerging as the logical partner in the province that is an ANC stronghold.

“The bottom line is that we need to do what is best for each particular community.

“That is why we have been speaking to everyone. That is why even in KZN, if the majority of the people there say the ANC must work with MKP, then we must give them that.”

After the collapse of the Polokwane municipal council this week, provincial ANC leaders are confident a new deal will be reached with the DA when the council reconvenes this week.