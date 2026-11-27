ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and two of his party colleagues have survived a push for them to be jailed for alleged contempt of court over the interdicted provincial conference in the Eastern Cape in March.

Mbalula, provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane and ANC NEC member Nkhensani Kubayi and other NEC members were dragged to court by three aggrieved party members for allegedly scandalising the court and seeking to disobey its interdict ruling against the provincial conference.

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The genesis of the legal wrangle is the high court ruling in March that interdicted the provincial conference.

The trio – Mbalula, MKubayi and Mabuyane – had made public statements after the ruling, which the three members found to be bordering on contempt of court.

They approached the same high court, asking for the leaders to be found guilty of contempt and be severally sentenced to 15 months like former head of state Jacob Zuma.

READ: ANC’s nose bloodied in high court for the fifth time by same member

But the high court has found that the applicants failed to make a compelling case to substantiate their allegations of contempt of court.

And thus, Mbalula, Kubayi and Mabuyane were cleared and are breathing a sigh of relief following eight months of uncertainty before the judgment delivered on Thursday.

The court further slapped the applicants with a costs order.

‘No evidence of scandalising court’

The court said there was no evidence that Mbalula and the other ANC NEC deployees scandalised and dismissed supposed evidence by the applicants of a headline in the Daily Dispatch which suggested that Mbalula had said conference was going ahead despite the interdict.

“It is wholly insufficient to establish contempt in alleging that…Mbalula and [ANC NEC deployees] wrongly encouraged the conference to proceed as opposed to taking steps to see to it that it did not and that Mbalula thought the order was wrong,” reads the judgment by the full bench of the Eastern Cape high court.

“This is not of itself contempt but simply criticism, right or wrong, but not in objectionable terms. There is simply no further allegation against them as to scandalising the court.”

The court noted the allegations against Kubayi, who emerged as the central figure that the applicants focused on, as “more complicated”.

ANC trio’s statements not same as Zuma’s 2021 contempt verdict

However, even on Kubayi, the applicants, who quoted her saying “we are intending to continue with the conference”, fell short of making a case for contempt of court.

“Obviously, the central issue for Kubayi relates to the phrase ‘no, we are intending to continue with the conference’ – viewed in context,” reads the judgment.

READ: Fikile Mbalula: Courts encroaching on ANC internal affairs

“This analysed against the background, I have concluded that while the conference was not immediately abandoned, it was not held in the context of meetings, voting and the like.

“The statement that they were intending to continue with the conference linked to them wanting to do what [Kubayi] referred to as the ‘supplementary’ and that they at least wanted to comply with that part, hardly establishes non-compliance with the order nor a scandalising of the court.”

The court also cleared Mabuyane, saying he too had not committed a contempt of court crime and did not scandalise the court when he said the interdict order was “unfortunate” to be made after 60% of the conference delegates had been registered.

The court said the political statements by Mbalula, Kubayi and Mabuyane were far from being compared to Zuma’s contempt of court guilty sanction by the apex court in 2021.

Accordingly, the trio walked free.