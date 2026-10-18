IEC Records surge in special vote applications as older women lead demand

Older female voters are the drivers of the sharp surge in special voting requests, with a record 2.65-million special vote applications granted – a 131% increase on the number approved for the 2021 elections, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says.

The IEC received 2 655 067 applications, compared to 1 147 759 in 2021, before the November 4 polls. Applications were submitted from September 21 to October 12.

Women make up 74% of the applications for home visits and 64% to make their mark at voting stations.

The IEC said 79.6% of home visit applications were from people aged 60 years and older, with the biggest age group being voters aged between 70 and 79. “The data indicates that home visits are predominantly utilised by older voters, particularly older female voters. The voting station visits display a younger and more gender-balanced profile,” chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said.

Most of the applications were submitted online. A further 171 214 were submitted manually and had been captured at IEC offices, with the remaining capturing finalised on Friday.

Gauteng had the highest number of accepted applications for special votes – 480 721 – followed by the Eastern Cape with 401 971. KwaZulu-Natal had 348 971 applications, Limpopo 341 623, Mpumalanga 292 775 Western Cape 291 866, North West 235 733, the Free State 132 088and the Northern Cape 129 319. KZN also had the greatest number of permitted house visits – 143 714 applications. Special voting is scheduled for November 2 and 3.

Ballot paper printing is also under way. Printing of the 79-million ballots was set to be completed by today, Mamabolo said.

As voting day draws nearer, the IEC said it had distributed most non-security election materials to local municipalities. All 23 696 voting stations had been secured, with leases concluded for 22 659 permanent voting stations.

Arrangements were being finalised for temporary infrastructure at 1 005 stations and support for 33 mobile voting stations, as well as the locations of its national and provincial results operation centres.