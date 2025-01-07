Joburg speaker denies having 10 protectors and five cars

The office of the speaker in Johannesburg has announced that they are still reviewing the high court’s decision to overturn the city’s VIP protection policy.

The court cited the city’s inconsistency with legal and ministerial guidelines.

The decision inspected a controversial resolution adopted by the council on March 20, 2024, which expanded personal protection services for municipal officials.

Mzwandile Khathi, the spokesperson for the speaker, Nobuhle Mthembu, explained that the resolution had proposed assigning 10 personal protection officers to the mayor, eight to the speaker, and between two and five officers to other councillors.

However, the court found that this policy was implemented without the required threat assessment or reports from the South African Police Service (SAPS), as mandated by law.

According to legal provisions and the ministerial determination, municipal officials, including the mayor, deputy mayor, speaker, and whip, are entitled to a maximum of two bodyguards per shift under a two-shift system.

The high court ruled that the council’s resolution, along with any previous decisions to extend protection allowances beyond these limits without SAPS’s justification, was unlawful.

Respect for the rule of law

Khathi emphasised respect for the rule of law and the city’s commitment to adhering to legislative requirements.

The speaker’s office said that, contrary to media reports, it has always complied with the prescribed limits.

“The speaker has never had eight personal protectors and five vehicles, as reported in the media,” Khathi said.

“As per the policy, the speaker is allocated one vehicle with two protectors who travel with her without an escort or tail.

“In response to the judgment, the office of the speaker is carefully reviewing the court’s findings and plans to take the necessary steps in compliance with sound legal advice.

“We will engage with relevant stakeholders and ensure that our actions are informed by sound legal guidance in response to the court’s decision.”

