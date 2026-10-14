Katlehong shooting: Afrika Mayibuye denies gunman’s political links

Afrika Mayibuye Movement has denied allegations that the person allegedly responsible for a fatal shooting following a memorial service in Katlehong was one of its councillor candidates.

Four people died following a shooting in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni on Tuesday evening – two at the scene and two later succumbing to their injuries in hospital. At least three other people were injured. The victims were reportedly returning from a memorial service for a political party member.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Afrika Mayibuye Movement expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the shooting, and wished those injured a speedy recovery. The movement said the gathering was intended to honour a deceased loved one and should not have ended in further tragedy.

“Mayibuye categorically denies claims that the alleged perpetrator is a councillor candidate of Afrika Mayibuye Movement,” the organisation said.

“The individual concerned is not a Mayibuye councillor candidate. None of our councillor candidates are implicated in wrongdoing in this incident.”

The statement comes as the organisation faces claims linking the alleged perpetrator to its political structures.

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Movement launches internal investigation

Afrika Mayibuye Movement said its leadership in Ekurhuleni was investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the individual allegedly involved was a member of the organisation. It said the internal investigation would support cooperation with the police and would not interfere with the criminal investigation.

The movement also condemned the handling and discharge of firearms at memorial services, funerals and celebrations, warning that such practices put lives at risk.

“Guns are not for games,” the organisation said, adding that grief, celebration or political affiliation could never justify conduct that endangered human life.

The movement said that should its investigation establish that the individual was a member, it would terminate his membership with immediate effect.

Their statement read:

“We do not associate with lawlessness, and we will never provide organisational protection to people who play with guns or place communities in danger.”

Mayibuye calls for calm as police investigate

The organisation called on the South African Police Service to investigate the shooting thoroughly and bring those responsible to book.

The case has been handed over to the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team for further investigation.

Mayibuye has urged anyone with credible information about the incident to approach.

Afrika Mayibuye Movement’s mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni, Themba Nzimande, visited the scene of the shooting and was set to visit the bereaved families to convey the organisation’s condolences, said the organisation.

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