KZN municipality accused of prioritising foreign-owned spaza shops

ActionSA has alleged that the Newcastle Municipality has been prioritising the registration of spaza shops owned by foreign nationals over locals.

Zwe Nxumalo, ActionSA Newcastle councillor, said this was picked up from the municipality’s official Facebook page.

However, the municipality has dismissed these allegations. It does not take lightly the that children died from foods purchased from spaza shops, the municipality said.

21 day deadline

This happens as spaza shop owners hurry to register their food-handling businesses within the 21-day timeframe. President Cyril Ramaphosa had issued the directive and the deadline amid the foodborne disease outbreak.

Nxumalo said if this practice is found to be true it would be unacceptable. He believes it undermined the interests and livelihoods of South African citizens.

“In the interest of transparency and accountability, we request that you urgently address these accusations. And also provide clarity on the criteria being applied in the registration process.

“Additionally, we seek reassurance that the municipality is conducting strict inspections to ensure that registered spaza shops are not stocking contaminated or unsafe food products that could endanger public health,” said Nxumalo.

Party urges mayor to prioritise locals

He said the mayor should consider taking a firm, patriotic stance by reserving spaza shops exclusively for South African citizens.

This would empower local entrepreneurs and benefit local people, he said.

“We urge Newcastle Municipality to adopt a similar policy that safeguards the economic opportunities of South Africans. Therefore, we demand that the current spaza shop registration process be halted immediately,” said Nxumalo.

“We trust that you will act with urgency and commitment this matter demands. And failure to do so will undoubtedly erode public confidence in the municipality’s commitment to serving its residents,” he added.

Xolani Dube, Newcastle municipality mayor, said the municipality does not open spaza shops for residents. It only created an environment for small enterprises to establish the land suitable to run this business.

Municipality says it is only collecting data, not registering owners yet

He said economic development initiatives are currently seeking support through stimulus packages. These will be sought from government, private companies, and NGOs.

He said 33% of these shops were being operated by South African citizens. This is compared to the 76% that is being operated by foreign nationals.

“It’s essential to state that data is still trickling in from the field workers for further processing. And these figures do not represent a complete scenario.

“Based on the above, it is evident that proportions reveal that more is owned by foreign nationals compared to SA citizen. The municipality has prioritised all tuck shop operators regardless of their nationality. This is just for statistical recording at this juncture,” said Dube.

