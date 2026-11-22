The Gauteng legislature wants the MK Party to pay back R3.5 million, including R2.5 million its Gauteng caucus lent to the party’s national office. The matter has been referred to the police.

The legislature also wants R769 160 in irrecoverable funds linked to the caucus’s payroll service provider and R215 567 spent from an FNB account without supporting records. On September 10, legislature secretary advocate Mpho Maloka told MK Party caucus leader Thabang Nkani that the legislature would deduct all three amounts from the party’s 2027/28 allocation.

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Sunday World uncovered Maloka’s demand while investigating the caucus’s announcement on Tuesday that it had fired its chief of staff, Leon Mbangwa, for interfering with a witness.

By then, Mbangwa had gone to the police over Nkani’s testimony at his disciplinary hearing. He had also asked police to trace the loans that accounted for the bulk of the repayment demand.

Accusations and denials

Mbangwa says Nkani accused him under oath of taking a kickback exceeding R384 000. He denied receiving the money and asked police to examine Nkani’s source. On the loans, Mbangwa identified Nkani as the banking authoriser and asked investigators to establish who approved each transfer.

Maloka’s letter followed a meeting with Nkani about the party’s finances.

He told Nkani that the MK Party’s audit for the 2025/26 financial year had “regressed to a Disclaimer Opinion”. Maloka listed the loans, payroll losses and unsupported bank payments as funds the legislature deemed “misappropriated or irregularly spent”. His recovery demand went to the party and assigned no personal liability to Mbangwa or Nkani.

Legislature warning to MK Party

Maloka gave Nkani until September 21 to produce a turnaround plan and said his office would assess the caucus’s progress each month. The assessments would determine whether the legislature released the MK Party’s monthly constituency allowance.

Maloka warned that if the party failed to improve its financial management, the legislature could place the account receiving public funds under administration and appoint an official to run the MK Party’s financial affairs.

Mbangwa wanted police to establish how money from the Gauteng caucus accounts had reached the national office.

“I do not suggest that the identification of a bank loader or authoriser, by itself, proves criminal wrongdoing,” he wrote.

The caucus suspended Mbangwa on July 15 over allegations of gross misconduct. On October 20, Nkani testified at his disciplinary hearing.

Mbangwa says Nkani told the hearing that he had received a kickback of more than R384 000.

“I deny receiving such a payment,” Mbangwa wrote in his statement, which bears an October 22 stamp from Lyttelton police station.

Mbangwa said he had opened a case at Kameeldrift police station on August 1 last year, over suspected fraud involving more than R1.4 million intended for employees’ wages. He understood that police had transferred the case to Johannesburg Central.

Mbangwa declined to comment.

Nkani did not respond to questions.