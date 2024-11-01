Limpopo will be a site for new hydrogen valley – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Limpopo has been designated as a site for the proposed hydrogen valley due to the province’s number of critical energy transition minerals.

Ramaphosa said this while addressing a meeting between the national executive and the Limpopo provincial executive council (PEC) on Friday at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane.

He said his two-day visit to the province marks the beginning of a programme by the national executive. The executive will visit all the provinces in the coming months to engage directly with provincial leaderships.

First high-level bilateral engagement

It was the first high-level bilateral engagement of this nature with provinces under the 7th administration and the Government of National Unity (GNU). Ramaphosa said he has noted that Limpopo has been endowed in agriculture and mineral resources. This is in particular in the Sekhukhune region.

“I note, for example, the progress that is being made around the two designated Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Limpopo. In particular, the investments made, and the various cooperation agreements that have been signed.

“You need to put pressure so that those SEZ projects are taken to a higher level. And you need to identify your role as a province to unlock private sector investment. We need to go and unlock money in the private sector. This by creating a bright environment for those with money to invest. We should participate with them through public-private partnerships,” said Ramaphosa.

“Limpopo is perfectly positioned to lead the country in a number of key sectors. These include agriculture, tourism, freight and logistics, and also mineral resources. The province is set to play a major role in the green economy transition.

“It must spell out what must be done within the scope and powers of the respective ministers and their provincial counterparts. To unlock the potential of the Limpopo economy and improve the lives of its people. Some parts of Limpopo are high value when it comes to agriculture. Comparable to high productivity parts of the world,” he said.

Align their developmental roadmap with national plans

“There is a need for ministers to engage more directly and regularly with their provincial counterparts. This as we strive for greater alignment between the developmental priorities of national and provincial governments. On the one hand, this enables the National Executive to have better line of sight of provincial programmes. It enables provincial executive councils to better align their developmental roadmap with national plans,” Ramaphosa said.

He said achievement of synergy between national, provincial, and local development must be the impetus behind the District Development Model. The model was introduced in 2019 under the sixth administration.

Premier Phophi Ramathuba said the provincial leadership wants to focus industrialisation as an enabler for job creation. This in line with the vision of the 7th administration.

“Limpopo is rich in economic opportunities. Particularly in several key sectors that are vital to our growth and development. Our mineral resources, including platinum, iron ore, and coal, support both precious and base mineral industries. They position us as a significant player in the national economy.

“An approval of Fetakgomo-Tubatse Industrial Park as a SEZ will unlock greater potential. This as we have investors already lined up to establish industries that end. We have a very good advantage that Fetakgomo-Tubatse has made it into the list of top 17 most populated towns in South Africa. This means that any investment in that area will have a long-term effect on the communities.

Province created 200,000 jobs in 2023

“Labour survey statistics of 2023 have placed us among the top two provinces that were able to create jobs in that year. With Limpopo reaching 200,000 jobs. The 2024 second quarter survey has also shown that we are among the top two provinces that have created more jobs,” she said.

Ramathuba said one of the major crises the province is facing is a chronic water shortage.

“This is owing to a variety of factors. From source to reticulation to water services management at a local government level,” she said.

“Whilst we spoke about agriculture as a comparative advantage for the province, we have had unfortunate natural disasters. These have affected us. The severe drought affecting majority of our districts have left us with little or minimal response. We have returned to national department to consider declaring disaster. This while we wait for the rain to keep the livestock alive,” said Ramathuba.

