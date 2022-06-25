Makhura hits out at attempt to interdict conference

Outgoing ANC Gauteng Chairperson David Makhura said the party is going to defend itself from the urgent court application filed by a disgruntled delegate, Jabulani Derrick Sithole.

Sithole Saturday filed an urgent application to interdict the ANC to proceed with the elective conference that is underway at the Lakes hotel in Benoni, Gauteng.

Sithole through his lawyer Advocate Simphiwe Tshikila stated in court papers that he needed the matter to be heard on Saturday at 6:30 pm.

Sithole, member of Mzwakhe Ngomane branch in Ekurhuleni stated that his court action is based on setting aside the decision of the NEC resolution taken place on Friday where the NEC had decided that the conference should proceed, yet having the Gauteng PEC to decide on matters relating to the outcome of the Ekurhuleni Regional Conference, while there is a dispute affecting five branches which were disqualified with 19 quarantined votes.

Makhura said during the press briefing that the legal team is busy attending to the matter.

“We are going to defend this matter as the ANC. We cannot be held at ransom and as this stands, we are going to fight this court action,” said Makhura.

Sithole said that prior to the Gauteng conference, there were various disputes raised by various branches in Ekurhuleni based on the lawful election processes of the members who participated in the Ekurhuleni regional conference.

Makhura said that everyone has a right to approach any lawful institutions when they are not happy and as the party they will defend the matter brought by Sithole.

Before Makhura spoke to the media, he told Sunday World that he was examining the matter brought by Sithole while he was also looking to see the validity and authenticity of the court order.

