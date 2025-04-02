Mamabolo’s attorneys serve letter of demand to ANC leagues

The dispute between the ANC in Limpopo and Boy Mamabolo, a former ANC parliamentarian, has taken a new turn.

This comes after Sithi & Thabela Attorneys, Mamabolo’s lawyers, sent legal letters to the ANC Youth League and ANC Veterans League.

Mamabolo’s attorneys have sent a demand letter to youth league members Kulani Novela and Linda Morula, as well as to Setshaba Nkoane, the secretary of the provincial veterans league.

The letter reads: “We address you on behalf of our client, Boy Mamabolo, a member of the African National Congress in Ward 13 of the Polokwane sub-region.

“Our client has become aware of the statement circulating on social media indicating that the ANC Veterans League and the ANC Youth League, both in Limpopo [hereinafter collectively referred to as your office], are actively spreading falsehoods and attempting to improperly influence the ANC disciplinary committee to take disciplinary action against him, as stated in your media release dated 31 March.

“In light of the foregoing, we hereby place your office on formal notice that any such attempt to influence the ANC disciplinary committee through misinformation, public statements, or media campaigns would be improper, unconstitutional, and procedurally irregular, as it would contravene Rule 25 of the ANC constitution, which prescribes the procedures for the disciplinary proceedings.”

Derogatory language

The letter reads further: “In amplification of the above, we bring the following to your attention: Rule 25 of the ANC constitution mandates that any disciplinary action must be preceded by a formal complaint, a proper investigation, and a fair hearing.

“To date, our client has not been subjected to such a process.”

Both the Limpopo youth league and the veterans league issued separate statements recently demanding that Mamabolo be held accountable for his “un-African” and “unethical” remarks, in which he celebrated the passing of a fellow ANC member.

Mamabolo refused to apologise on Tuesday for his most recent tirade, in which he used derogatory language against specific organisation members.

