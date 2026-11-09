Mbalula tightens his grip on ANC coalition talks by centralising negotiations

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is tightening his grip on coalition negotiations by placing all discussions with potential partners under a national negotiating team, while limiting provincial and regional structures to exploratory talks and recommendations.

In a circular dated November 8 and addressed to provincial chairpersons, secretaries and other party structures, Mbalula said all coalition negotiations would be centralised under a national negotiating team to ensure that the ANC engages potential partners in a coordinated manner and speaks with one voice across councils.

The circular makes it clear that final decisions will rest with the national leadership, with Mbalula holding the authority to formally approve any agreements.

It states:

“Final coalition arrangements will be confirmed only once the secretary-general has given formal written authorisation.”

Provincial, regional and municipal structures may engage potential coalition partners but will not have the authority to agree to terms or conclude governing arrangements.

They may hold exploratory discussions with parties represented in their respective councils, convene listening sessions with political counterparts, community formations and Alliance partners, and assess the local political arithmetic and viability of possible governing arrangements.

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They are also expected to prepare council-specific inputs on service delivery priorities, budget realities and plans to rebuild ANC branches.

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This applies to coalition and co-governance agreements, confidence-and-supply arrangements, as well as the allocation of mayoral positions, speakerships, chief whips and mayoral committee portfolios.

“The Electoral Commission declares the official result on 8 November 2026, and councils must hold their first sittings within 14 days of that declaration. With many councils hung, time is short, and close coordination between the structures and the centre will be essential,” the circular reads.

Mbalula will lead the negotiating team, which includes national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa and treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa.

Other members are national executive committee (NEC) members Parks Tau, David Makhura, Ronald Lamola, Andries Nel, Zuko Godlimpi, Febe Potgieter, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, Nkenke Kekana, Mdumiseni Ntuli, Dickson Masemola and Enoch Godongwana.

The ANC acknowledged that allowing negotiations to take place council by council, without a common programme, had often resulted in unstable governing arrangements.

“Our experience over the 2021–2026 term showed that coalitions formed council by council, without a shared programme, often proved unstable. A coordinated approach will help us build arrangements that last for the full term and serve our citizens well,” the circular reads.

The party has further directed that proposed agreements must include a written programme, a budget that the council can pass, mechanisms for resolving disputes and arrangements designed to last for the full municipal term.

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The ANC’s National Executive Committee is expected to meet on Thursday to finalise the doctrine that will guide its coalition strategy.

The party has already begun preliminary discussions with ActionSA and indicated its willingness to engage other political parties. ActionSA is the kingmaker in the metros across Gauteng and features as the fifth largest party in the local elections.

The negotiations come as parties prepare to form governing arrangements in 137 councils following the 2026 local government elections. No single party secured a majority in the metropolitan municipalities, except for the Democratic Alliance in the City of Cape Town.

The ANC emerged as the largest party nationally with 30.76% of the vote, followed by the DA with 24.64%, while Jacob Zuma’s MK Party secured 9.76%.

However, the ANC enters the negotiations from a weakened position after losing support across several municipalities, leaving it reliant on agreements with other parties to secure control of councils.

Meanwhile, Mbalula has dismissed speculation that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa could step down following the party’s disappointing electoral performance.

Responding to media reports suggesting Ramaphosa was considering leaving office, Mbalula On Sunday evening said the president had been elected for a full term and was not contemplating an early departure.

“If you step down, it is tantamount to running away. Leadership is elected for a full term and in this term we have had our ups and downs, in particular this last election, and it requires deep reflection by the leadership of the ANC. The president is not going anywhere and there is no such consideration in the ANC,” he said.