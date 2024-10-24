McKenzie slammed for ‘dodging’ portfolio committee meetings

Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, and his management, are accused of dodging Portfolio Committee meetings.

McKenzie, acting director-general Dr Cynthia Khumalo, and other department officials, were supposed to attend an annual report meeting with the portfolio committee of sport, arts and culture, but they did not pitch.

Mismanagement of funds on agenda

One of the main items on the agenda was the mismanagement of funds in the department. This irregularity was revealed in the Auditor General’s report.

Chairperson of committee, Joe McGluwa, and committee members expressed a concern. They were not impressed, as this was the third time McKenzie and his team snubbed a committee meeting.

McGluwa also indicated that the meeting was so important that it could not be postponed or cancelled. But without McKenzie and his accounting official, the meeting ended up being a futile and wasteful expenditure.

A portfolio committee member, David Kgabo, said their role was to play an oversight role over the executive. This includes implementation of the legislation.

“We’re here to discuss the annual report and the accounting authority is not here, not even the CFO. This must be noted as a concern. We’ve also noted that when the department is asked questions, they have a tendency to ignore the actual questions. Instead they’d respond to things that were never asked. They pick and choose which questions they want to answer,” said Kgabo.

MacKenzie and team slammed for ‘stinking attitude’

“According to the Auditor General’s report, there’s mismanagement of funds, and someone must account for that. Who is going to account for the failures of the department when the minister himself is not here? We must take note of this stinking attitude from the department,” fumed Kgabo.

He said that the department is entrusted with billions of rands. And people are not accounting, and they are doing as they please.

“I’m convinced that the minister is deliberately ignoring these meetings. There’s generally no willingness to account. And it’s about time we invite the Auditor General and Scopa to our next meeting. So that they can start to investigate.”

McGluwa has since written to McKenzie and expressed his concerns.

“This is very serious and happening for the third time now. If it is not the non-appearance of officials, it is poorly prepared presentations that lack financial performance reporting,” McGluwa said in a letter.

Formal complaint sent to minister

“This is against the spirit and principle of the three arms of the state. Nothing will ever be derived through undermining parliamentary oversight. At the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, we want responsive employees. Ones who are able to assist entities in their responsibility of service delivery to poor South Africans,” he said.

A media inquiry was sent to Vusi Ndima, who attended the meeting. It was also sent to Zimasa Velaphi, the department’s spokesperson. However, there was no response at the time of publishing.

