Minister Hlabisa hails ANC-run Mpumalanga municipality

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Velenkosini Hlabisa has praised the ANC-led Nkangala District Municipality in Mpumalanga for its commendable service delivery record, highlighting its alignment with the government of national unity (GNU) goals.

Hlabisa was among the national cabinet members who visited Mpumalanga this week under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Part of ongoing engagements between GNU and provinces

The visit forms part of ongoing engagements between the national and provincial governments. The engagements aim to enhance intergovernmental coordination and improve service delivery. This as envisioned by the priorities of the seventh Administration.

Ramaphosa met with Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu and his provincial cabinet. Councillors from the Nkangala District Municipality were also in attendance. This was the third engagement of its kind, following similar meetings in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

Nkangala District Municipality, one of Mpumalanga’s three district municipalities, is known for its strategic importance. It encompasses towns such as Witbank, Middelburg, and Delmas. The municipality also serves as a hub for economic activity, particularly in mining and energy.

District Development Model (DDM)

Under the District Development Model (DDM), the municipality has become a blueprint for collaborative governance. It combines resources from local, provincial, and national government, to drive development and service delivery.

“In the spirit of the DDM, I want to commend Nkangala District Municipality,” Hlabisa said.

“We will agree that these offices are a big structure. The maintenance is good, and cleanliness is also good. No wonder this municipality has obtained clean audits for nine consecutive years. The latest ones were in 2023 and 2024.”

Nkangala’s consistent clean audits reflect strong financial management and accountability. It makes it an outlier in a country where many municipalities struggle with governance challenges.

“This is a reflection that while we experience challenges in some of our municipalities, others are doing an excellent job. A typical example is Nkangala District Municipality. Keep up the good work,” Hlabisa added.

Frontlines of service delivery

The minister underscored the importance of visits like these. And he emphasised that municipalities are the frontline of service delivery.

“The president took a step to engage closer with the provincial executive council. This to better understand the challenges in each province. But above all, [to better understand] the need for intervention and opportunities to explore,” he said.

Premier Ndlovu echoed Hlabisa’s sentiments. He stressed the significance of national support to unlock provincial and municipal potential.

“Our people are anxiously waiting for the outcome of this engagement because their president is part of it. They know that on the agenda, their plight will take centre stage,” Ndlovu said.

“We dare not fail these people. It would be unfair of me not to commend the dedication and commitment I see from the president and [his cabinet].”

Mpumalanga’s strategic position

Ndlovu highlighted Mpumalanga’s strategic position as an inter-continental and inter-provincial business hub. He referred to it as a gateway province connected to neighbouring provinces and countries. And this positions it as a centre of trade and opportunity.

Ramaphosa commended Mpumalanga for its progress. He particularly lauded its ability to attract both domestic and international tourists.

“We want to be able to see what the province’s ambition is… in line with our national ambitions as we implement our key priorities. This is typically the ambitions we set out as a government of national unity,” Ramaphosa said.

“We will work together as [different] political parties to advance the livelihoods and lives of our people. And that is what brings us together.”

The GNU framework emphasises collaboration across political lines to address South Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Developmental goals

The district development model aligns closely with these goals. It is creating a unified structure to drive development and improve lives at the local level. Nkangala District Municipality’s success demonstrates the potential of this approach. Especially when governance and accountability are prioritised.

Nkangala stands as a beacon of what is possible when leadership aligns with the priorities of the people. Especially as the province strives to reduce unemployment and improve service delivery.

