MK Party leaders seek urgent meeting with Zuma over election readiness concerns

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s national high command is warning that the political party needs strategic intervention at the highest level as it prepares for next month’s local government elections.

Sunday World has seen correspondence in which the NHC seeks an urgent audience with MK Party president Jacob Zuma to discuss “pressing matters”.

The demand, contained in several letters between members of the NHC and secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo, exposes concern in the party’s top strategic structure over its organisational preparedness before the November 4 polls.

In a letter dated June 29, NHC members asked Nomvalo to facilitate a special meeting with Zuma and all national officials.

It said the request followed a resolution NHC members adopted after considering the organisational environment and the urgent need for strategic engagement at the highest level of the party.

“The primary purpose of the meeting is to deliberate on matters relating to the current state of the organisation and, specifically, to assess the party’s organisational readiness for the forthcoming local government elections,” the letter states.

No meeting in 15 months

The national leaders who are part of the MK Party’s highest decision-making body, say their main concern is the NHC’s alleged failure to meet for about 15 months.

The members described this as a “serious concern”, given the strategic importance of the structure and the challenges facing the party.

When Zuma announced the party’s leadership structures, he said the NHC would be responsible for driving the organisation’s establishment and preparations for elections.

The correspondence suggested that some members wanted the structure to play a more active role in the party’s preparations for the local government polls.

“Throughout this period, members of the NHC have conducted themselves with discipline, patience and unwavering loyalty to the organisation,” they said while stressing that they have deliberately used internal party channels rather than publicly airing their grievances.

In their June 29 letter, they gave Nomvalo seven days to respond and confirm arrangements for the proposed meeting.

The NHC members also offer to send a delegation to meet Zuma and the national officials within that period to discuss the logistics of convening the full NHC.

Zuma unavailable

Nomvalo responded on July 6, acknowledging the request but saying the matter was dependent on Zuma’s response and availability.

“In light of the urgency and time-sensitive nature of matters relating to the forthcoming local government elections, the NHC respectfully requests that, pending confirmation of a full sitting with the President, a delegation of not more than four members of the NHC be invited to attend the next scheduled meeting of the officials,” the members responded.

The exchange comes against the backdrop of significant changes and internal disputes that have confronted the MK Party since the beginning of the year.

Nomvalo became secretary-general after Zuma removed Bongani Mncwango from the position in March.

NHC insiders said that Nomvalo promised to arrange the meeting with Zuma, who is reported to be unwell.

However, three months have passed since then, with no resolution or communication from the secretary-general’s office.

The party has subsequently faced many leadership and organisational disputes, including battles over the authority of national and provincial structures.

Last month, the Cape Town High Court dealt with an MK Party leadership dispute involving expelled MPs Pumlani Kubukeli and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala.

The judgment recorded provisions of the party constitution giving Zuma extensive powers over the appointment, restructuring and removal of national officials and NHC members.

The court subsequently set aside the decision aside and regarded the action as illegal.

Nomvalo and the MKP spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu did not respond to questions sent to them at the time of going to publication.