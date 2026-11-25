Four MK Party figures whom Jacob Zuma’s leadership cast into the political wilderness are clawing their way back through the courts, with one judgment reversing two expulsions and another refusing to let an appeal freeze an earlier victory.

Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare has allowed the MK Party, Zuma and former secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo to take their fight against Pumlani Kubukeli and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

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But Thulare also granted the pair an urgent order under section 18(3) of the Superior Courts Act. His order says every appeal will leave the September judgment’s “operation and execution” intact.

That leaves the party free to challenge the ruling but stops it from using the appeal process to keep Kubukeli and Litchfield-Tshabalala outside the party and Parliament. Thulare also ordered MK, Zuma and Nomvalo to pay the costs of the enforcement application, including two counsels.

An appeal cannot freeze victory

MK expelled Kubukeli and Litchfield-Tshabalala on August 27 through what Nomvalo called a presidential decree. The party accused them of conduct “detrimental to the good name, reputation, integrity and interests” of MK and said they had undermined its unity and discipline.

The pair fought back immediately. Kubukeli said nobody, including Zuma, had discussed the decision with him. He also questioned why the decree carried no presidential signature. “Even Tambo never dismissed me from MK; who is Nomvalo?” he asked.

On September 25, Thulare set both expulsions aside and restored the pair’s MK membership and National Assembly seats.

READ MORE: MK MPs feared replacement despite their court victory

He accepted that the MK constitution gave Zuma extensive authority but drew a line at power without a hearing.

“Even for a Supreme Leader, ultimate power and presidential decree should not prevail over the rules of natural justice,” Thulare said.

He warned that the “unlawful use of power by a party leader or political party” threatened democratic governance. He then sent the cases back to Zuma for lawful reconsideration. MK’s appeal placed that restoration at risk until the latest order kept it alive.

Two judges, two routes to the same result

Johannesburg High Court Judge Lebogang Modiba reached the same political destination in Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela’s case, but she took a harder legal road.

MK argued that section 7(2)(h) of its constitution allowed Zuma to issue binding presidential decrees on any matter involving party operations, administration and policy. Modiba found that the clause said nothing about disciplinary sanctions, expulsion or membership cancellation.

“A power of general administration cannot be interpreted to nullify detailed provisions specifically regulating discipline and expulsion,” she said.

The party also failed to produce the decrees on which it built its entire defence.

READ MORE: Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela launched court fight against MK

“The respondents could readily have produced the decrees had they existed,” Modiba said. Zuma filed no affidavit to confirm that he made the decisions.

MK’s public statement said its national officials had expelled the pair. Its court papers said Zuma acted alone. Elsewhere, the party suggested that Zuma and the national officials had acted together. Modiba found no resolution, meeting record or National High Command decision to settle the contradiction.

The evidence, she found, never identified a lawful decision-maker with authority to impose MK’s harshest sanction.

Political careers pulled back from the edge

The process treated Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela differently, but produced the same injustice. MK never charged Zuma-Sambudla or invited her to answer any case. The party charged Ndhlela, received his written response and then abandoned the disciplinary process.

“He was charged but never heard,” Modiba said. No disciplinary body considered evidence, reached a finding or imposed a sanction. The judge said allegations of factionalism, parallel structures and attacks on party leaders could justify an investigation, but could never cure an unlawful process.

“Compliance with the MK Party Constitution is not optional,” Modiba said. “It is the source of the respondents’ authority.”

READ MORE: MK took its reinstatement battle to the SCA

She restored both applicants’ party membership and ordered the Speaker and Electoral Commission to return Ndhlela to the National Assembly within 48 hours. She also ordered MK, Zuma and Nomvalo to pay punitive attorney-and-client costs, saying their conduct showed “a disregard for their own constitutional framework and the applicants’ rights”.

The two cases now leave Zuma’s expulsion power caught between two judicial findings. Thulare says the power exists but natural justice restrains it. Modiba says the general decree clause creates no summary power to expel at all.

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