MK Party treasurer-general Mthanti resigns with immediate effect

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) treasurer-general Dr Thanti Mthanti has stepped down from his position within the party.

Mthanti, who resigned on Wednesday with immediate effect, was also the chairperson of the communications subcommittee and convenor of high command deployees in the Western Cape. The resignation raises eyebrows, especially after Mthanti was appointed to the position in December 2024.

He claimed in his letter of resignation that he had to strike a balance between his personal and professional obligations and that his departure was in the organisation’s best interest.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you, Mr President [Jacob Zuma], for the trust and opportunities extended to me during my tenure as a member of the national high command and treasurer general,” he wrote.

“My appreciation also extends to the staff of the treasurer-general’s office, the commanders of the high command, and colleagues across provinces and legislatures.”

The letter reads further: “I take pride in the collective achievements we have made and the values of transparency, dedication, and hard work that we have upheld.

“It has truly been an honour to work alongside such committed and passionate individuals striving for the betterment of our people and the republic,” said the distinguished scholar.

According to the University of Cape Town, Mthanti is the university’s graduate school of business’s senior lecturer. He holds a PhD in Finance and is also one of a few Professional Risk Manager (PRM™) charter holders in South Africa.

UCT said the PRM™ designation is a globally recognised, graduate-level mathematical finance and risk management credential endorsed by leading global university programmes.

Mthanti’s primary fields are finance and entrepreneurship.

Zuma accepts Mthanti’s resignation

Mthanti emphasised that he would continue to serve as a regular member of the national high command of the party and would offer assistance in any way that was required.

Zuma confirmed that he received and accepted the resignation letter, stating that Mthanti’s decision to step down was the result of careful deliberation.

He praised Mthanti for serving in various capacities and praised him for his unwavering commitment to the MK Party since its formation.

Zuma expressed gratitude to Mthanti, emphasising that his willingness to assist wherever necessary to facilitate a seamless transition demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the party’s success.

“He will remain a valued member of the national high command as the president continues to assign him various advisory tasks, including helping to set up financial control systems,” reads Zuma’s statement.

The MK Party has in the party dismissed Mpumalanga Convenor Mary Phadi amid explosive allegations that she hired a hitman to target a political rival and misappropriated party funds.

#FeesMustFall Bonginkosi Khanyile, was also last year axed as the party’s national coordinator of the uMkhonto WeSizwe Youth League, after just two months in the role.

Sifiso Maseko and Arthur Zwane both stepped down as secretary-generals last year. The position is now held by Floyd Shivambu.

