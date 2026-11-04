Mokgosi promises support and training for new NW municipal councils

North West Premier Lazzy Mokgosi has pledged to help newly elected municipal councils establish stable administrations, train councillors and strengthen municipalities struggling to deliver basic services.

The undertaking comes as municipalities prepare to elect mayors, speakers and other office bearers following the local government elections.

Mokgosi said the formation of councils must produce functional governments capable of serving communities, attracting investment and supporting local economic development.

“As a provincial government, we play a very critical role to ensure that we support our local municipalities,” Mokgosi said.

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“We have been supporting municipalities, and we hope to continue doing so. As the provincial government, we will assist in constituting local government.”

Mokgosi said voters needed councils led by public representatives who placed community interests above political and personal considerations.

“We hope that these elections will produce men and women who have the interests of their communities at heart,” he said.

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“We want stable local government. We want an ideal municipality that provides basic services. Where we are expected to assist as the provincial government, we will do so.”

Province may intervene

The Constitution requires provincial governments to support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their affairs, exercise their powers and perform their functions.

Section 154 provides the framework for provincial and national governments to support municipalities. Section 139 allows a provincial executive to intervene when a municipality fails to fulfil an executive obligation.

Mokgosi said the North West government had previously used both constitutional mechanisms and would continue supporting municipalities where necessary.

“We have done that through Section 154 and Section 139, and we will continue supporting our municipalities,” he said.

However, the support would not end with the establishment of councils and the election of municipal office bearers.

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The provincial government intends to train councillors so that they understand their legal and political responsibilities within the local government system.

“I hope that once councillors are in place, proper training will begin on the government’s side,” Mokgosi said.

“This will ensure that we have people who understand their roles and responsibilities as governors.”

Mokgosi stressed that municipalities were not administrative extensions of the provincial government. They constituted a distinct sphere of government with elected councils and separate administrations.

“People must understand that local government is a sphere of government in its own right,” he said.

“That is why municipalities have councils and administrations that are separate from the provincial government. Our role is to support them.”

Focus on jobs and services

Municipalities will also face pressure to move beyond routine administration and use their powers to stimulate local economies.

Mokgosi said councils should establish credible development initiatives and create conditions capable of attracting direct and indirect investment.

“We must have municipalities that participate in ensuring that local economic development initiatives are in place,” he said.

“They must lure investors, whether direct or indirect.”

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The undertaking places the performance of the newly elected North West councils under an early spotlight.

Municipalities must establish stable political leadership while confronting service-delivery backlogs, weak administrations and growing pressure to create economic opportunities.

“We expect municipalities to focus on ensuring that they provide services to their people,” Mokgosi said.