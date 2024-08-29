MP premier’s new traditional leadership panel gets mixed reactions

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu’s establishment of a new commission of enquiry to investigate the legitimacy and jurisdiction of traditional councils in the province has sparked some controversy.

Some have questioned its necessity, viewing it as an unnecessary expenditure that might yield little beyond what previous investigations have already established.

Announced on August 1, 2024, the three-year commission is tasked with resolving disputes among traditional councils. Particularly those involving jurisdiction and allegations of illegal land acquisition.

The commission aims to restore stability within the institution of traditional leadership in Mpumalanga, says Ndlovu.

Tasked with uncovering the truth

“This commission is tasked with uncovering the truth,” Ndlovu said at the launch. “We are committed to addressing discrepancies and ensuring justice is served.”

Despite these assurances, the commission’s formation has attracted criticism.

Gakwi Mashego, an independent political analyst and oral history researcher, raised concerns. He was particularly vocal about his concerns.

Mashego referred to the Nhlapo Commission, a landmark investigation into traditional leadership disputes. It concluded its work years ago, as a comprehensive resource that should have sufficed.

“The Nhlapo Report is the Bible of traditional leadership in South Africa,” Mashego asserted.

“You don’t need to write your own little testament when there’s a whole Bible to refer to. This provincial exercise is a waste of public funds. Especially given that it includes three traditional leaders on the panel. It’s just another fruitless expenditure.”

The new commission members are Mxolisi Eshwell Zwane Waka Sambo (Chairperson). Also Mafikizolo John Simelane, Inkhosi Sizwe Mkhulu Ngomane and Inkhosi Misisizwe Sandile Mnisi. Manyathela Alfred Mahlangu and Kgoshi Edward Phopolo Chaane are also on the panel.

Government mum on commission’s budget

Efforts to get information about the commission’s budget were met with silence from the Mpumalanga government.

George Mthethwa, the provincial spokesperson, did not respond to requests for comment regarding this.

Historically, South Africa has seen several commissions established to address issues of traditional leadership. The Nhlapo Commission being the most prominent, despite some reviews.

Other significant investigations include the Ralushai Commission. It examined disputes over traditional leadership in the 1990s. And the Tolo Commission, which focused on leadership claims in Limpopo.

Mthokozisi Mabuza is the spokesperson for the Mkhukhumba Royal House in the Bushbuckridge municipality. He expressed cautious support for the commission but also echoed concerns about its impartiality.

“We welcome the initiative but are deeply worried that the process might be biased,” Mabuza said.

“The commission must not become another tool for disenfranchisement. It should focus on rectifying historical wrongs, not perpetuating them.”

Mabuza’s concerns are rooted in the long-standing tensions within the Nkuna clan. Particularly in the Hoxane area of Mkhuhlu.

Various disputes

The dispute erupted following the death of Hosi Madala Nkuna in January 2022. It has seen the Mkhukhumba family accuse the Matikwana family of manipulating the leadership transition. This for them to retain control of the chieftaincy.

Ndlovu, in his announcement this week, insisted that the commission will be thorough and impartial in its investigations.

“We understand the pain and frustration of the affected communities,” Ndlovu stated.

“But this enquiry is a step towards healing and restoring rightful leadership. It’s about returning to our roots while embracing modern governance.”

Attempts to speak to Matikwana Royal House representative Sipho Nkuna were not successful. He did not respond to phone calls or text messages.

Still unclear if the commission is going to work

Mpumalanga House of Traditional Leaders’ chairperson, Kgoši Mathupa Mokoena, did not respond to a request for comment. He is also the national president of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa),

The absence of a unified response from the traditional leadership community further complicates the situation.

With the commission expected to submit its report by November 30, 2026, many will be watching closely. They will observe whether it can truly address the deep-seated issues within Mpumalanga’s traditional councils. Or if it will simply become another footnote in the province’s history of contested leadership.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content