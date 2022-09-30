Mpho Phalatse is no longer Joburg Mayor

Embattled Mpho Phalatse has been ousted as the City of Johannesburg Mayor through a motion of no confidence convened by the city council on Friday.

The motion against the embattled mayor passed by 139 votes. Sunday World understands that the election of a new mayor would proceed later on Friday afternoon. This despite a court challenge by Phalatse attempting to halt the council meeting, which has facilitated her removal from office.

On Friday morning, Phalatse filed an urgent application to stop the highly anticipated special council meeting. She wants the Johannesburg High Court to declare the Speaker’s notice to convene the meeting to be declared unlawful and invalid. Phalatse is arguing that the Speaker did not follow the rules of council.

She said council rules of order warrant that motions of no confidence be submitted 14 days prior to the meeting.

The court is yet to rule on the interdict.

This is a developing story…

