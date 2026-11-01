Nasiphi Moya questions Gareth Mnisi disciplinary outcome, says findings warranted harsher action

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya says she was frustrated by the disciplinary outcome involving the city’s group chief financial officer, Gareth Mnisi, questioning why an independent investigation recommended a less serious charge despite findings she believes pointed to serious misconduct.

“The independent investigation came back; what was strange was the recommendation specifically saying to charge him [Mnisi] in terms of Part 1A … meaning a less serious offence.”

‘Report is rigged’

Speaking to Sunday World, Moya said the findings warranted a more serious misconduct charge and questioned the investigator’s recommendation.

“When you look at the findings, they match the more serious conduct but the recommendation jumps to say it’s less serious, which, for me, I was saying to colleagues, I think this report is rigged,” she said.

Confidential tender information

Mnisi came under scrutiny after allegations that he had shared confidential City of Tshwane tender information with former police sergeant Fannie Nkosi and might have helped facilitate the awarding of municipal security contracts to companies linked to Nkosi.

The allegations emerged during testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in March and April.

Evidence presented to the commission included alleged communications between Mnisi and Nkosi concerning companies interested in municipal security contracts.

Mnisi denied wrongdoing.

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He was placed on precautionary suspension with full pay while the city investigated the allegations.

Investigation and disciplinary proceedings

After a municipal forensic investigation and disciplinary proceedings, Mnisi received a final written warning in July and returned to work.

The investigation identified breaches, including failures to disclose certain business interests and relationships but did not find him guilty of financial misconduct.

Moya told Sunday World that the allegations had been brought before the council, which then resolved that an independent investigation should be conducted.

She said ActionSA supported treating the alleged conduct as serious misconduct, while the ANC, EFF and smaller parties supported the investigator’s recommendation that it be dealt with as less serious misconduct.

Part 1A, as explained by Moya, was the category for less serious misconduct. The recommendation meant Mnisi avoided the more serious misconduct classification sought by ActionSA.

Serious misconduct

The mayor said the findings justified stronger disciplinary action. “I was unhappy because I truly believe that we should have gone with a more serious misconduct based on the findings on that report,” she said.

ActionSA has separately disputed criticism from DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink that it failed to act against Mnisi.

The party said it tabled an amendment during the July 9 council proceedings, calling for the allegations to be classified as serious misconduct.

ActionSA has also argued that the absence of DA councillors affected the outcome of the vote.

The party said 13 DA councillors who had initially been absent returned to the meeting but their participation had not changed the outcome.

The disciplinary matter has resurfaced after a South African Revenue Service (Sars) operation at Tshwane House on Thursday, during which officials searched Mnisi’s office and accompanied him from the premises.

Assessment requested

Moya has since written to Acting City Manager Gadner Tefu, requesting an assessment of whether the operation could have implications for the municipality.

In the letter dated October 29, she confirmed that Sars officials had searched the CFO’s office that morning.

“I refer to the operation conducted by the Sars at Tshwane House on the morning of 29 October 2026, during which officials searched the office of the Group Chief Financial Officer, Mr Gareth Mnisi, who subsequently left the premises accompanied by Sars officials,” she wrote.

Moya acknowledged that tax matters were generally confidential between Sars and individual taxpayers.

However, she said Mnisi’s senior position and responsibilities in the city’s financial administration made it necessary to establish whether the developments could affect the municipality.

“Nevertheless, given Mr Mnisi’s senior position and responsibilities within the City’s financial administration, I believe it prudent to consider whether these developments have any implications for the Municipality,” she wrote.