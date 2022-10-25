New British prime minister prioritises economic stability

King Charles III has ordained Rishi Sunak as Britain’s new prime minister.

Addressing the nation in Downing Street, London on Tuesday Sunak expressed his readiness for the top government job, stating that he is ready to unite the country.

Sunak acknowledged that there is a lot of work still to be done to remedy the nation from a “profound economic crisis” arising from the shambolic administration of Liz Truss, who served as prime minister of the United Kingdom from September 6 to October 25.

Sunak said he recognises Truss’ efforts to sail up the boat, but maintained that there were mistakes made that will need immediate intervention.

“Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis, the aftermath of Covid still lingers, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over,” said Sunak.

“I want to pay tribute to my predecessor, Liz Truss, she was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country, it is a noble aim and I admire her restlessness to create change, but some mistakes were made.

“Not borne of ill will or bad intentions. Quite the opposite in fact, but mistakes [were made]. Nonetheless I have been elected as leader of my party, and your prime minister in part, to fix them. And that work begins immediately.”

Sunak has promised to restore economic stability, saying it is part of his government’s agenda. “I will place economic stability and confidence in the heart of this government’s agenda. This will mean difficult decision to come.

“I will unite our country, not with words, but with action. I will work, day in and day out, to deliver for you.”

