‘No elective conferences in MK Party, they’re undemocratic’ – Zuma

The Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe will not hold elective conferences, asserting that members will be held accountable by traditional leaders.

This was confirmed by Zuma during a media conference at the Cedar Woods Conference Centre in Woodmead, Johannesburg on Friday.

Zuma stated that the party will only hold consultative conferences, These will discuss its activities and drive improvement, while banning elective conferences.

He explained that this decision stemmed from his past experiences. This where he claims to have found such conferences to be undemocratic.

Conferences based on undemocratic financial statuses

He claimed that elected officials were often chosen based on their financial status, calling this practice undemocratic.

“There are presidents today who are only presidents because they have money. But [they] know nothing about presidency or anything that is presidential. It has become a business, not even a proper business but a corrupt business,” said Zuma.

He added that money was exchanged to elect favoured candidates in these conferences. Highlighting that this did not reflect true democracy.

The national organiser, Floyd Shivambu, also introduced the newly founded Constitution of the party.

MK Party constitution explained

He explained that the constitution outlines its values and principles. This while it also details its standards and operational procedures.

Shivambu said the constitution was adopted by the national high command. They may add necessary sections as circumstances evolve and practices within the organisation change, he said.

“The president is the leader of the organisation. And he has the powers to determine and convene consultative and policy conferences. That’s when he thinks there’s something important that will need organic direction from the leadership,” said Shivambu.

He added that the constitution allows for dual membership. But he clarified that this was not specifically designed for Zuma. It was intended for other members. Those who might hesitate to leave their current parties for fear of losing their positions within their communities.

Shivambu also announced plans to establish an MK Party youth league for individuals aged between 13 and 30. They will be barred from launching branches within tertiary institutions. These will be reserved for the MK Party student movements.

