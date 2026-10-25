North West legislature considers legal action over Viola Motsumi arrest rumours

The North West provincial legislature is considering legal action over social media claims that police arrested Speaker Viola Motsumi in a Political Killings Task Team operation.

The Office of the Speaker moved to counter the claims on Thursday, describing them as false and warning that they threatened the institution’s integrity.

It said the allegations targeted Motsumi, senior officials and the legislature.

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“No member, official or employee of the Legislature has been arrested or questioned by the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) or by any other law enforcement agency,” it said.

The statement rejected claims of arrests and questioning, extending its denial beyond the specialised task team to all law enforcement agencies.

The legislature did not identify the social media accounts behind the claims or explain whether it had approached police to establish their origin.

The allegations circulating online have emerged less than two weeks before the municipal elections on November 4.

The legislature asked the public, journalists and its own colleagues to stop circulating the allegations, including through their personal social media accounts.

“Each share extends the reach of false information and serves the aims of its authors.” It also urged people to refrain from commenting on the reports, not merely sharing them.

The Speaker’s office directed journalists to verify allegations with it before publishing reports about the supposed arrests.

“Journalists should verify claims with the Office of the Speaker before publication,” the statement said.

The legislature maintained that misinformation threatened public confidence in the institution and those responsible for its leadership.

It indicated that officials were assessing their options rather than announcing an immediate court application or criminal complaint.

“The Office of the Speaker is attending to the matter and is considering legal and other remedies,” it said.

However, the legislature did not specify which legal remedies it might pursue, who they would target or when it would decide.

“The Legislature remains accountable to the people of North West,” the statement said.

Motsumi heads the provincial lawmaking body, which oversees the provincial executive and scrutinises government expenditure.