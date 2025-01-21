Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul appoints two new MECs.

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul has announced Mangaliso Matika and Limakatso Koloi as two new appointments to the executive council, effective immediately.

Saul said this was in an effort to position the government to meet the complex demands of the Northern Cape’s growing population.

“After careful considerations and extensive consultations, I have taken the decision to add two members to the executive council of the seventh administration. It is my view that appointing these two members …will help to strengthen the capacity of the provincial government,” said Saul.

New MECs have excellent proven record

“The two appointees embody this vision and bring with them proven track records of excellence, dedication, and an unwavering focus on public service.”

Matika, the former deputy speaker of the Northern Cape Provincial Legislature, will now serve as MEC for the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture.

Saul explained that his role will focus on preserving the province’s cultural heritage. It will also promote the province’s artistic and linguistic diversity.

Koloi will lead the Department of Transport, Safety, and Liaison. She will be responsible for advancing public safety and improving mobility in the province.

Saul said he was confident of with Koloi’s background in infrastructure development and safety. She would bring improvements to the sector, he said.

The two were sworn in by Judge Pule Tlaletsi, the Judge President of the Northern Cape division of the High Court.

Dedication to responsive and results-driven governance

“Both appointments reflect my administration’s dedication to responsive and results-driven governance. I am confident that their leadership will significantly enhance our collective ability to deliver on the priorities that matter most to our citizens,” said Saul.

“The two members bring with them a wealth of experience, skills and energy. This will ensure that we strengthen the two departments. As the premier of the province, I wish them well in their new responsibilities. And I trust that they will prioritise the interests of the people of the Northern Cape,” he added.

