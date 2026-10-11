NPA drops Masango’s graft charges ... for now

The National Prosecuting Authority has withdrawn corruption charges against former Eskom executive Abram Masango, but will prosecute him again.

The move removed Masango from the case involving the Kusile power station on September 17, after nearly seven years.

It came weeks after two former co-accused admitted corruption and agreed to assist prosecutors.

NPA national spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed the withdrawal in written answers to Sunday World on Friday.

“Yes, the charges against Masango were provisionally withdrawn on the 17th of September 2026,” Kganyago said.

He confirmed Masango had sought court intervention over delays through section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

“This application was, however, not heard or argued since the charges were withdrawn,” he said, but denied that it influenced the withdrawal.

“The case against Hlakudi and Masango will be re-enrolled,” Kganyago said.

Masango formerly headed Eskom’s group capital division, while Frans Hlakudi held a senior position in the same division.

Police arrested the two in December 2019 alongside Tubular Construction executive Antonio Trindade and businessman Hudson Kgomoeswana.

Investigators accused senior Eskom officials of manipulating procurement and removing work from an existing contractor to benefit Tubular.

The allegations centred on a contract initially worth R745-million for construction work at Kusile in Mpumalanga.

Police initially alleged that contractors, companies and individuals shared approximately R30-million through transactions from 2015 to 2017.

In July 2023, Magistrate Philip Venter rejected Masango’s application demanding more details of the allegations.

The case took a turn in August when the Johannesburg High Court convicted Michael Lomas and Kgomoeswana. Lomas pleaded guilty to 34 corruption counts after admitting payments that helped Tubular secure work. His plea detailed payments worth R396,559.88 for a Midrand apartment that allegedly benefited Hlakudi and Masango.

The court imposed a 15-year prison sentence on Lomas, wholly suspended for five years.

Kgomoeswana admitted corruption, money laundering and tax offences, receiving an effective five-year jail term.

Both men agreed to give evidence for the prosecution against their former co-accused.

Eskom welcomed their convictions, calling the outcome “another important milestone” in its fight against corruption.

Masango’s section 342A application sought judicial scrutiny of alleged unreasonable delays.

Judges can limit further postponements and order other measures when delays become unreasonable.

But the NPA’s withdrawal prevented the court from hearing Masango’s complaint or deciding whether the delays breached the law.