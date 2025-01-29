‘Our soldiers in DRC are well-armed’ — minister Motshekga

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga is insisting that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is equipped enough for its peacekeeping mission in the volatile Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC.

This despite 13 South African soldiers perishing during a fierce confrontation with the belligerent M23 rebels when they were trying to halt them from advancing to Goma, the largest city in the DRC.

The tumultuous battle is the result of an escalation by the rebel group and Rwanda Defence Force militia engaging the Armed Forces of the DRC and attacking peacekeepers from the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC.

Addressing the media during a cabinet meeting in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon, Motshekga said when she visited the war-torn country, she had an opportunity to visit all the injured soldiers in Goma and other bases.

She dismissed reports that the South African army is in the DRC with little weaponry and food.

Situation remains volatile

“I have interacted with the generals and troop leaders over those concerns relating to ammunitions and food. They were never raised. I have even visited the logistics centres, but such concerns still were not mentioned,” she said.

Motshekga said the situation is still volatile, but due to security reasons, she cannot divulge some of the details.

However, she said the South African camps have not been attacked in the past 48 hours.

Motsehekga said she was working in tandem with SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya and Major-General Monwabisi Dyakopu to ensure that the forces remain well-equipped and sufficiently supported during this critical mission.

She reiterated that South Africa’s military presence in the eastern DRC is not a declaration of war against any country or state.

“The members of the SANDF that are in the DRC are part of both SADC and UN efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives that are constantly threatened by the conflict in the DRC.

“The presence of our forces demonstrates a commitment of SADC member states to supporting the DRC in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability and ultimately, create an enabling environment for sustainable development and prosperity,” she said.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said the country is putting all efforts into the cessation of hostilities.

Peace-loving compatriots

The Rwandan-backed rebels swept into Goma, seizing control of the city of 1 million people. This development marks a dramatic escalation in the long-running crisis.

The fighting has uprooted over 2 million people from their homes. And this exposes thousands around Goma to predation by various militias.

Rwanda and the M23 now control practically all of North Kivu province. And by force of arms, they have forged a new reality in the region.

South Africa degenerated into a sombre mood this week when families of the fallen heroes were informed of the devastating news. Out of 13 deceased South African soldiers, four are from Limpopo.

Louis Calvin Moagi, Private Derick Maluleke, Matome Justice Malesa, and Sabati Chokoe took up arms as South Africa continues to contribute to promoting peace and stability in the eastern region of the DRC and the continent’s overall peacekeeping efforts.

Almost all the families who spoke to Sunday World this week mentioned a common denominator about their loved ones. They said they were peace-loving compatriots who went to war for national pride.



Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content