PAC lashes party president Nyhontso for joining ‘sell-out’ GNU

PAC deputy secretary Mbuso Dlamini came out with guns blazing this week, denouncing the participation of the party in the government of national unity (GNU).

His criticism comes after the ANC, DA, IFP, FF Plus, PAC, PA and other smaller parties formed the GNU. Dlamini stated that his party was rejecting the GNU. It was also rejecting the participation of the PAC president, Mzwanele Nyhontso, in it.

Sell-out deal

“We as the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania wish to distance ourselves from the so-called government of national unity and Mzwanele Nyhontso’s participation in it under the name of PAC, as the minister of land and rural development. PAC vehemently rejects the sell-out deal between the ANC and the DA that was made after the elections on 29 May 2024.

“To us the GNU is nothing …but a secret merger between proponents of settler colonialism and capitalism [and] their black puppets to preserve and advance their interests. They do this than put the interests of the marginalised African first,” said Dlamini.

He said the PAC was rejecting any deal that seeks to put “the oppressor and the oppressed together to govern the country.”

“As for Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso’s participation as Minister of Land and Rural Development, we also distance ourselves. We reject his decision to involve himself in the grand coalition with the DA.

Decision not endorsed by party NEC

“His decision was not endorsed by the NEC of the PAC. It was never discussed at any structure of the organisation.

“The PAC took a decision not to collaborate with any organisation that is capitalist, racist or liberal in its orientation. And that principle was known as the principle of non-collaboration,” he said.

Dlamini said his party knew that there would be no land restoration controlled by blacks under the “sell-out constitution.”

He said that Nyhontso will fail to deliver what the PAC stands for. He will fail to deliver on land question while he is part of the GNU. Dlamini accused his party’s president of being in the GNU to advance his own personal interests under PAC’s name.

